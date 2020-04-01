The global Intelligent Lighting Control Equipment market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Intelligent Lighting Control Equipment market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Intelligent Lighting Control Equipment market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Intelligent Lighting Control Equipment market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Intelligent Lighting Control Equipment market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.

Each market player encompassed in the Intelligent Lighting Control Equipment market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Intelligent Lighting Control Equipment market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Schneider Electric

Honeywell

General Electric

Philips

OSRAM

Acuity

Legrand

Zumtobel

Digital Lumens

Lutron Electronics

Cree, Inc.

EATON

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

LSI Industries, Inc.

Hubbell Incorporated

Control4

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

By Component Type

Sensors

Fluorescent Ballasts and LED Drivers

Microprocessors and Microcontrollers

Switches and Dimmers

Transmitters and Receivers

By Connection Type

Wired Technology

Wireless Technology

By Light Source

Fluorescent Lamp

Light Emitting Diode (LED)

High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamps

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

