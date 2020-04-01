The global Industrial Air Blowers market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Industrial Air Blowers market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Industrial Air Blowers market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Industrial Air Blowers market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Industrial Air Blowers market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.

Each market player encompassed in the Industrial Air Blowers market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Industrial Air Blowers market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cincinnati Fan

Air Control Industries

Gasho, Inc

Atlantic Blowers

Taiko

Unozawa

ANLET

Gardner Denver

GE Oil & Gas

Aerzen

Tuthill Corporation

Kaeser Kompressoren

Howden

Siemens

Atlas Copco

Neuros

Kawasaki

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Centrifugal Blower

Roots Blower

Screw Blower

Other Types

Segment by Application

Oil and Gas Industry

Chemical Industry

Water Treatment Plant

Power Industry

Mining and Metallurgy

Food Industry

Others

