According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled “the Indian access control biometric reader market grew at a CAGR of 18% during 2014-2019“.Access control biometric reader recognizes, authenticates and authorizes the entry and exit of an authorized person into the premises. It relies on binary code for recognition of the face, iris, palm-veins, voice and fingerprints. At present, access control biometric readers are gaining popularity in the commercial and residential spaces in India to ensure complete security.

Rising security concerns due to the growing incidents of theft, domestic crime and terrorist threats represent one of the key factors bolstering the market growth in India. Apart from this, factors such as rapid industrialization, improving IT infrastructure and the increasing deployment of wireless technologies in security systems are catalyzing the demand for access control biometric readers in the country. Other than this, the Government of India recently launched the ‘Make in India’ initiative that has boosted the demand for these solutions in the country. This is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for manufacturers operating in the industry in the upcoming years.

India Access Control Biometric Reader Market

Market Overview

Market Performance

Market Forecast

Market Breakup by Technology

Fingerprint

Face Recognition

Market Breakup by Type

Standalone

Centralized

Market Breakup by Authentication

Single-Factor Authentication

Multi-Factor Authentication

Market Breakup by End-User

Government

Commercial

Healthcare

Manufacturing and Industrial

Transport

Education

Residential

Others

Market Breakup by Region

South India

North India

West and Central India

East India

Competitive Landscape

Market Structure

Key Players

Key Player Profiles

ESSL

ZKTeco Biometrics India Pvt. Ltd

Mantra Softech (India) Pvt. Ltd

Honeywell International India Pvt. Ltd

Tyco Security Products

Realtime Biometric Co. Ltd

IDEMIA Ltd

HID India Pvt. Ltd

Suprema

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.