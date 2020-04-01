Market Overview

Global In-Vitro Diagnostic market was valued at USD 59,272.87 million in 2018 and is estimated to be valued at USD 82,626.27 million in 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 4.81%. The growth of the global IVD market can be attributed to the high prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases. Chronic diseases are a growing global challenge, and according to WHO estimates, account for approximately 60% of all deaths, worldwide. The current market is also growing due to the use of advanced technologies in the IVD market. There has been a paradigm shift from traditional diagnostics to a new generation diagnostics of that works at the gene level. This was made possible by the inclusion of advanced technologies, such as genetic testing, molecular diagnostics, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and next-generation sequencing (NGS).

Scope of the Report

As per the scope of this report, in vitro diagnostics involves medical devices and consumables that are utilized to perform in vitro tests on various biological samples. They are used for the diagnosis of various medical conditions, such as chronic diseases.

Key Market Trends

Reagent is Expected to hold its Highest Market Share in the Product Segment

In the product segment of the In-Vitro Diagnostic market, the reagent is believed to have the largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.8% in the forecast period.

The reagent segment of the market studied includes chemical, biological, or immunological components, solutions, or preparations intended by the manufacturer to be used during the in-vitro diagnosis process. Given the high cost of many diagnostic platforms, it is common for manufacturers to lease equipment instead of selling technology outright to end users. In these arrangements, the lease is tied to contracts to purchase associated reagents or assays for the equipment over the life of the contract. Many diagnostic companies have in excess of 75% of sales from consumables such as assays and reagents, and such agreements guarantee the generation of cyclic revenues associated with the sale of reagents and other consumables.

Many developing countries have established local immunoassay reagent programs to manufacture low-cost, high-quality immunoassay reagents. Kits from these projects are now beginning to become available and are likely to fuel the market expansion.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to continue its Dominance in the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the market for In-Vitro Diagnostic and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This region is expected to increase its market share in the future owing to the well-established healthcare industry and rising prevalence of the chronic diseases in the region. The United States holds the majority of the market in the North America region; this is due to the rising healthcare expenditure, along with rapid adoption of point-of-care testing.

Competitive Landscape

The In-Vitro Diagnostic market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. However, with technological advancement and product innovation, mid-size to smaller companies are increasing their market presence by introducing new products at lesser prices. Companies like Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc., Qiagen N.V., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH and F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG. holds the substantial market share in the In-Vitro Diagnostic market.

