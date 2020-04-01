The Global Implantable Drug Delivery Market was valued at USD 17.56 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 536.72 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.89% from 2017 to 2025.

The increase in demand for minimally invasive medical techniques and prevalence of chronic diseases and other medical threats are causing the market to grow. Govt. efforts to increase the awareness and also fund provided to pharma and Biotech industries are also some key drivers for the market.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing demand of minimally invasive surgeries

1.2 Growingprevalence of chronic diseases

1.3 Growing economies

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Product recalls

2.2 Stringent regulations

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Implantable Drug Delivery Market, by Technology:

1.1 Biodegradable Implantable Drug Delivery Device Technology

1.2 Non-Biodegradable Implantable Drug Delivery Device Technology

2. Global Implantable Drug Delivery Market, By Product Type:

2.1 Implantable Bio-Absorbable Stents

2.2 Implantable Contraceptive Drug Delivery Devices

2.3 Implantable Intraocular Drug Delivery Devices

2.4 Implantable Coronary Drug Eluting Stents

2.5 Implantable Brachytherapy Seeds

2.6 Implantable Drug Infusion Pumps

3. Global Implantable Drug Delivery Market, By Application:

3.1 Cardiovascular

3.2 Birth Control & Contraception

3.3 Ophthalmology

3.4 Oncology

4. Global Implantable Drug Delivery Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Bayer

2. Boston Scientific

3. Medtronic

4. Merck&Co. Inc.

5. Allergan Inc.

6. Bausch AndLomb Inc.

7. Ithetis

8. Nucletron

9. Genetech Inc.

10. Theragenics

11. Psivida

12. Kinamed Inc.

13. K2M Inc.

14. Mako Surgical Corp.

15. Varian Medical System

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

