According to a recent research study “Image Sensor Market, By Technology (CCD, CMOS), By Processing Type (3D, 2D) By Spectrum (Non-Visible, Visible) By Application (Consumer, Industrial, Electronics, Automotive) opportunities and forecast 2020-2026” published by Data Library Research, the Image Sensor Market Studies many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Image Sensor Market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

The major players covered in Image Sensor Market: Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Canon Inc., OmniVission Technologies, Inc., SmartSens, STMicroelectronics N.V., ON Semiconductor Corporation, Teledyne DALSA Inc., ams AG

Regional Overview

North America market was largest regional segment commanding major part of the overall sales share in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at considerable CAGR from 20120 to 2026. North America was Presence of great number of semiconductor companies in the Asia Pacific, predominantly by China, Japan, and Korea is anticipated to boost the market growth in the region. Availability of the low-cost labour and establishment of industrial facilities by the foreign corporations are anticipated to stimulate production in this region. Increasing demand for the consumer electronics and automobiles is also anticipated to favourably impact the industry growth in the region.

Competitor overview

With strict regulations by the governments, numerous companies are employing the safety and driver-assistance cameras as standard. Additionally, ADAS systems and inventions in the autonomous vehicle technology are having positive impact on market.

In June 2013, Company named OmniVission Technologies, Inc. announced OV8865, CMOS image sensor created on OmniBSI-2 pixel design. It can function at 30 FPS for the high-speed photography which is capable of taking 1080p high-definition videos and photos with the electronic picture stabilization. The product is designed for the mobile devices which require low power consumption and small package including the advanced smartphones and tablets.

Vertical integration in industry has been responsible towards its association and enhancing individual share. Manufacturers may obtain raw material suppliers, system integrators, technology providers, and distributors for evolution towards becoming only suppliers of module or system.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Image Sensor Market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Image Sensor Market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Image Sensor players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Image Sensor with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Image Sensor submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2026 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Content: Key points

1 Research Methodologies

1.1 Research Process

1.2 Primary Research

1.3 Secondary Research

1.4 Forecast Model

1.4.1 Market Size Estimation

2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Market Drivers

2.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Dual Camera Mobile Phones and Other Smartphones

2.1.2 Increasing Usage of Webcams and Digital Cameras

6 Global Image Sensor Market, By Optical Format

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 By Sub-Segment

6.1.1.1 1/10 to 1/6 Inch Image Sensor

6.1.1.2 1/5.9 to 1/4 inch Image Sensor

6.1.1.3 1/3.9 to 1/2 inch image sensor

6.1.1.4 1/1.9 to 1 inch image sensor

6.1.1.5 Above 1 inch image sensor

10 Competitive Analysis

10.1 Market Share Analysis

10.2 Company Profiles

10.2.1 Sony Corporation

10.2.1.1 Company Overview

10.2.1.2 Product Overview

10.2.1.3 Product/Solution Portfolio

10.2.1.4 Strategy

10.2.1.5 SWOT analysis

10.2.2 Samsung Electronics Corporation Ltd

10.2.2.1 Company Overview

10.2.2.2 Product Overview

10.2.2.3 Product/Solution Portfolio

10.2.2.4 Strategy

10.2.2.5 SWOT Analysis

Continued……..

