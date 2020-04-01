The research study offers deep evaluation of the global Hydraulic Filter market and helps market participants to gain a strong foothold in the industry. It sheds light on critical market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities to help businesses prepare for any challenges ahead in time. It provides regional analysis of the global Hydraulic Filter market to unveil key opportunities available in different parts of the world. The competitive landscape is broadly assessed along with company profiling of leading players operating in the global Hydraulic Filter market. The report provides detailed statistics and accurate market figures, viz. market share, CAGR, gross margin, and those related to revenue, production, consumption, and sales.

Our report includes ongoing and latest market trends, company market shares, market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, competitive mapping, and in-depth analysis of key sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition. In order to estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global Hydraulic Filter market, we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches. We studied the global Hydraulic Filter market from three key perspectives through data triangulation. Our iterative and comprehensive research methodology helps us to provide the most accurate market forecasts and estimates with no to minimum errors.

The report includes company profiling of almost all-important players of the global Hydraulic Filter market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Hydraulic Filter market.

Competitive Landscape

In May 2018, Donaldson Company, Inc. – a vertically integrated filtration company – announced that it has doubled the size of its distribution network in Belgium with the opening of its new 45,000 square meter distribution facility in Brugge. The company declared that the new distribution facility has an annual outbound goods volume of over 17 million units and it aims to offer the high-quality customer service experience to its ever-expanding customer base in European hydraulic filter market.

In January 2019, Eaton Corporation plc – a multinational power management company – announced that the Aftermarket division of its Vehicle Group’s has entered an agreement with Bezares SA – a leading manufacturer of pumps, motors, and hydraulic systems – to improve its presence in North America. The company also declared that the partnership with Bezares will enable the company to offer a comprehensive mobile power hydraulic portfolio, including hydraulic filters, to cater to the North American customers’ dynamic needs.

In March 2019, UFI Filters – an Italian manufacturer in the hydraulic filter market – announced that it has expanded its aftermarket base in the UK with the launch of a new warehouse and a dedicated office. The new distribution center features over 3,000 SKUs in its aftermarket catalogue. The company aims to benefit from its newly-appointed supply chain partner DB Schenker – a German logistics company – to gain momentum in highly fragmented Irish and UK Aftermarkets, in the coming years.

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Founded in 1918, Parker Hannifin Corp. is headquartered in Ohio, U.S. The company offers a product portfolio that includes crankcase ventilation filtration, air filtration, and fuel filtration based on its motion and control technologies. Parker Hannifin’s key strategies are mainly focused on boosting innovation to consolidate its position in aerospace and defense markets.

Bosch Rexroth AG

Bosch Rexroth AG was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lohram Main, Germany. The company has established its strong presence in the hydraulic filters market with its expertise in electric drives and control technology, gear technologies, and linear motion and assembly technologies for mobile applications.

Filtration Group Corporation

Founded in 1943, Filtration Group Corporation is based in Illinois, U.S. The company designs and manufactures filtration systems, including indoor air quality products, such as dust collection filters, overspray collectors, custom air filters, and gas phase air filtration systems. The company’s key strategies reflect its plan to strengthen its position in the marine, aviation, and diversified industrial markets.

HYDAC Filtertechnik GmbH

HYDAC Filtertechnik GmbH was founded in 1963, and is based in Sulzbach, Germany. Company’s strong product portfolio includes hydraulic accumulators, manifolds, pipe connections, valves, fittings, pumps, heat exchangers, cooling systems, sensors, housings, and cylinders, along with maintenance services.

Walter Stauffenberg GmbH & Co. KG (Stauff)

Founded in 1963, Walter Stauffenberg GmbH & Co. KG (Stauff) is headquartered in Werdohl, Germany. Stauff is a subsidiary of Lukad Holding GmbH & Co. KG – a German owner-managed family company that develops, manufactures, and supplies hydraulic and fastening systems through its subsidiaries. Stauff offers pipework equipment and hydraulic components used in a wide range of industrial sectors such as agricultural/forestry machinery, oil and gas, construction machinery, marine, railway, and wind energy industries.

Donaldson Company, Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., Eaton Corporation Plc., Bosch Rexroth, Mahle International GmbH (Filtration Group Corporation), UFI FILTERS, HYDAC Verwaltung GmbH, Mann+Hummel Group, MP Filtri S.p.A., Walter Stauffenberg GmbH & Co. KG (Stauff), OMT S.p.A., Pall Corporation, Caterpillar Inc., SMC Corporation, and Yamashin Filter Corp are among the key companies in the hydraulic filter market.

Hydraulic Filter Market – Additional Insight

High Demand for Return Line Filters to Prevail

Return line filters and suction filters are among the most popular types of low-pressure hydraulic filters. However, a majority of end-users are choosing return line filters over suction filters, especially in open-loop applications, with growing needs for improved efficiency at maintaining high fluid cleanliness levels. In addition, installing hydraulic filters on a return line of an application ensures the availability of sufficient pressure for forcing the fluid through fine media. Moreover, improved performance characteristics, such as high chemical resistance, contamination retention capacity, and high burst pressure resistance, are likely to contribute to the increasing demand for return line filters in the coming future.

Scope of the Report

Research Methodology

A unique methodology and holistic approach is adapted to carry out a detailed analysis on the growth of the hydraulic filter market to during the assessment period 2018-2028. The Fact.MR report includes detailed information about the growth prospects of the market and offers exclusive conclusions about the future of in the hydraulic filter market.

Detailed secondary and primary market research is conducted to acquire comprehensive information about historical and current growth parameters of the hydraulic filter market featured in the report. Secondary market research on the hydraulic filter explains facts and data the historical and current facts and industry-validated information about the hydraulic filter market. Leading manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and investors in the hydraulic filter market are interviewed as a part of primary market research, which is conducted after secondary research.

The authenticity of the conclusions, both quantitative and qualitative, is maintained by the tried-and-tested research methodology followed by Fact.MR analysts. The research methodology helps to reach the exact factors that will influence growth of the hydraulic filter market during the forecast period.

All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global Hydraulic Filter market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report. This helps market players to concentrate on high-growth areas of the global Hydraulic Filter market. The research study also offers separate analysis on the segments on the basis of absolute dollar opportunity.

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Hydraulic Filter market?

How will the global Hydraulic Filter market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Hydraulic Filter market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Hydraulic Filter market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Hydraulic Filter market throughout the forecast period?

