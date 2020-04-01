The global Human Milk Glycans market is forecasted to reach a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 registering a CAGR growth of around XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The recent market report provides a detailed analysis of the current structure of the Human Milk Glycans market along with the estimated trajectory of the market over the course of the stipulated timeframe.

The report provides an in-depth assessment of the numerous factors that are anticipated to impact the market dynamics with utmost precision and accuracy. The SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis provides a clear picture about the current operations of the various market players operating in the global Human Milk Glycans market.

The Human Milk Glycans market report portrays the market share and the application of each of the sub-segments across various verticals.

The report ponders over the market scenario in various geographies and highlights the major opportunities, trends, and challenges faced by market players in each region. An in-depth country wise analysis of each major region provides readers a deep understanding of the regional aspects of the market including, the market share, pricing analysis, revenue growth, and more.

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global human milk glycans market are Mead Johnson Nutrition, Nestlé S.A., Abbott Nutrition, FrieslandCampina, Pfizer Inc., Child Food Co. Ltd., The Kraft Heinz Company, Danone Nutricia, Perrigo Nutritionals, and others.

Region Wise Market Presence of Key Manufacturers in Global Human Milk Glycans Market

Consumers are inclining towards premium products which are apparent in both emerging and developed markets and rise in middle-class population, and expanding disposable income in developing countries are some of the leading factors driving the growth of the global human milk glycans market. Europe is expected to be the leading markets in the global human milk glycans market followed by North America, whereas other regions like the Asia Pacific and MEA are the highly fragmented market for infant formula. Thus, the prominent players are targeting developing countries such as India and China which is the largest and fastest growing human milk glycans market.

Global Human Milk Glycans Market: Key Developments

In 2017, Nestlé Espana S.A. has created a new infant formula with glycans that imitates two human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) found in breast milk. The human milk oligosaccharides are the third rich, substantial component of breast milk, after fat and lactose. Nestle privileges to be the first company to replicate two human milk oligosaccharides constituents for an infant feeding. Spain is the first country to introduce the product which is distributed to various hospitals and pharmacies.

Opportunities for Global Human Milk Glycans Market Participants

Expanding number of working women, rising per capita expenditure on baby foods, changing lifestyle, growing consumer awareness about the health benefits associated with human milk glycans are the factors due to which human milk glycans market revenue is expected to grow at a rapid growth rate, over the forecast period. Moreover, human milk glycans consist of various nutrients such as proteins, vitamins, carbohydrates, fats, minerals, and others are the primary factor accelerating the growth of the human milk glycans market.

