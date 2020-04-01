The global Household Ice Cream Machines market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Household Ice Cream Machines market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cuisinart

KitchenAid

Hamilton Beach

Yonanas

VonShef

Nostalgia

Aicok

Nostalgia

Breville

Lello Musso Lussino

Whirlpool

Nostalgia Electrics

Margaritaville

Igloo

Big Boss

ATB

Jelly Belly

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

By Capacity

Under 2 Quarts

2 to 3 Quarts

4 to 5 Quarts

6 to 11 Quarts

12 to 15 Quarts

16 to 19 Quarts

20 Quarts & Above

By Price

<$20

$20 – $50

$50 – $100

$100 – $150

$150 – $200

>200$

Segment by Application

Exclusive Shop

Supermarket

Online retail



