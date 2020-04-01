Europe Home Audio size stood as the largest market and was valued at USD 2481.75 Million in 2016 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.31% from 2016 to 2022. The region is likely to continue its dominance over the forecast period due to early adoption of home audio devices. In addition, presence of high number of technology consciousness people is also likely to surge the demand.

According to this study, over the next five years the Home Audio market will register a 3.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 12100 million by 2024, from US$ 9720 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Home Audio business, shared in Chapter 3.

Home audio is audio electronics intended for home entertainment use, such as shelf stereos and surround sound receivers. Home audio generally is a series of accessory equipment, which may be intended to enhance or replace standard equipment, such as standard TV speakers. Since surround sound receivers, which are primarily intended to enhance the reproduction of a movie, are the most popular home audio device, the primary field of home audio is home cinema.

Sony Corporation, LG Electronics, Bose and Panasonic Corporation are the key players and accounted for over 50% of the overall Home Audio market share in 2016. Other players include Yamaha, Harman, Onkyo (Pioneer), VIZIO, Samsung.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is slightly, investor are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Home Audio market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

LG

Sony

Panasonic

Bose

Yamaha

Harman

Onkyo (Pioneer)

VIZIO

Samsung

D+M Group (Sound United)

VOXX International

Nortek

Creative Technologies

EDIFIER

This study considers the Home Audio value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Home Theatre in-a-box (HTiB)

Home Audio Speakers and Systems

Other

Segmentation by application:

Application I

Application II

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

