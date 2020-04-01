HFO Refrigerant‎ Market Research Report provides extensive analysis of worldwide markets for HFO Refrigerant‎ from 2020-2026 by region/country and subsectors. It also acts as an essential tool to companies active across the value chain and to the new entrants by enabling them to capitalize the opportunities and develop business strategies.

The Global HFO Refrigerant Market was valued at USD XX million in 2020, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% between 2020 and 2026. Growing environmental concerns is one of the major factor which is anticipated to drive the demand of HFO refrigerant during the forecast period.

The global HFO refrigerant market is segmented on the basis of application and region, with focus on manufacturers in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

Key players profiled in the report include:

A-Gas

GTS

Harp International Ltd.

The Linde Group

Quimobasicos Sa De Cv

Zhejiang Yonghe Refrigerant Co. Ltd.

Climalife Groupe Dehon

Honeywell

du Pont de Nemours and Company

SRF Limited

Likely, the report also focuses on global major manufacturers of market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information.

The regional analysis of Global HFO Refrigerant Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rapidly increasing demand of HFO Refrigerants in the countries such as Germany, the UK and France. North America is also registered to grow in the global HFO Refrigerant market due to growing consumer preference toward nutritious & healthy food products over the coming years. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to growing awareness regarding with health issues in developing countries such as India, China and Japan.

On the basis of application, the market is split into

Air Condition

Automotive Air Conditioner

Refrigerator

Others

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

North America- U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, South Korea

South America- Brazil, Argentina

Middle East & Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa

