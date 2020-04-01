The ‘Guarana Market’ research report added by Market Study Report, LLC, provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.

The geographical reach of the Guarana market has been meticulously segmented into United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia & India, according to the report.

The research enumerates the consumption market share of every region in minute detail, in conjunction with the production market share and revenue.

Also, the report is inclusive of the growth rate that each region is projected to register over the estimated period.

growing demand for natural ingredient based cosmetic products, and high growth rate in the energy drinks market are expected to fuel revenue growth of the global Guarana market. Also, the increase in disposable income and consumer preferences for healthful, nutrition-rich and convenient drinks are expected to fuel the demand for Guarana. In Brazil, expansion of the organised retail has led to the widespread supply of Guarana, through an extensive distribution network. These factors are expected to bolster the growth of Guarana market in the near future.

The growth of the Guarana market is also expected to increase significantly due to rising demand for natural and herbal cosmetic products such as Guarana in sensitizers, conditioners, shampoo etc. among global consumers. Various government agencies and institutions are promoting dietary supplements in order to control and prevent diseases such as obesity, blood pressure and high cholesterol is expected to drive demand for Guarana.

One of the major restraints is that price of Guarana is high, as most of the Guarana is produced in Brazil due to which producers have full control over its prices. Hence, high prices of Guarana is a major factor expected to hamper the growth of the Guarana market over the forecast period.

Liquid product form in the global Guarana market is estimated to account for 60.4% value share by the end of 2016

Guarana being the best alternative to caffeine is expected to create massive demand over the forecast period due to its health benefits over caffeine and is expected to escalate the demand for the energy drinks application in the Guarana market. Liquid product form in the global Guarana market is estimated to account for 60.4% value share by the end of 2016. This segment is estimated to account for 60.9% value share in 2026. The confectionery products application segment is estimated to account for 12.8% value share by the end of 2016 and is expected to expand at CAGR of 7.3% in terms of value over the forecast period.

North America is anticipated to witness the highest share in the global Guarana market due to growing awareness about health benefits of Guarana

Based on region, North America is expected to witness the highest share in the global Guarana market owing to increase in per capita consumption coupled with growing awareness relating to the benefits of Guarana. Growing health and wellness trends coupled with the increase in consumption of energy drinks is expected to support revenue growth of the North America regional market over the forecast period. The Latin America Guarana market is expected to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to growing production of Guarana in Brazil.

Key players contributing to the global Guarana market revenue share

Key players operating in the global Guarana market include Herboflora, Iris Trade Inc., Duas Rodas Industrial, The Green Labs LLC, Natural Amazon Herbs Producao De Extratos Ltd, AR De Sousa Ribeiro, Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Vitaspice, Ambev, and Prover Brasil.

