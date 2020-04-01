Food processing equipment helps to transform the raw food ingredients in to food items through various physical and chemical means. Food processing equipment are available in various categories which includes dryers, chillers, fryers, feeders, mixers, grinders, roasters, homogenizers, separators, slicers and ovens. These foods processing equipments are used in various industries including dairy industry, industrial bakery, poultry farm, seafood industry, chocolate manufacturing unit, confectionery, beverage industry, milk, fruit, nut, and vegetable industry. Stainless steel is one of the main elements, which is widely used in the food processing equipment. 304SS and 316SS are two most common types of alloys of stainless steel, which are used in food processing equipment.

Most of the food processing equipment has similar automation and motion control needs, which includes material conveying and positioning, heating, blanching, cooking, pasteurization, sterilization, evaporation, freezing, thawing and drying. Such equipment also requires gentle handling, cleanliness and precise control of temperatures, pressures, treatment times and other process parameters. Food processing equipment is often integrated with high-speed packaging and labeling equipment in various industry such as meat and dairy industry.

The availability of raw materials, changing lifestyles, needs to offer broader selection of food products at lower costs and innovation in technology are some of the key factor which helps to drive the growth of food processing equipment market worldwide. Among various food processing equipment, bakery and pasta equipment market is growing at faster rate. Growing income level of individual leads more investment over food processing equipment. Larger population base in Asia Pacific countries and frequent change in food preference among individuals lead to increasing demand for food products. This changing trend leads to investment more on food processing equipment. Due to advancements in technology related to cutting, slicing and grinding in food processing equipment, many manufacturers in food industry are replacing their older machines with newer ones, which are more efficient and boost their bottom line through higher throughput.

Asia Pacific is one of the fastest growing markets for food processing equipment. The market is driven by increasing demand of processed food products in emerging and developing countries including India, China, Indonesia and Thailand. In Asia Pacific region, China accounts for the largest market in food processing equipment. According to Italian Trade Commission, the total market size of the Indian food processing industry is expected to be reaching around USD 330.0 billion by 2014-15. In North America region, the U.S. accounts for the largest market in food processing equipment. Growing awareness level regarding new food products, rising economy, investment on research and development over food processing equipment are some of key reason, which drive the food processing market in European region. Global food processing equipment market is expected to grow in single digit growth during forecasted period 2014- 2020.

