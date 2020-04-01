The global Gravure Printing Inks market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the Gravure Printing Inks market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.

The research study encompasses fundamental points of the global Gravure Printing Inks market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, extensively. The DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses provides a deep explanation of the factors affecting the growth of Gravure Printing Inks market. The Gravure Printing Inks market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers. In addition, the macro- and microeconomic aspects are also included in the research.

competition landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein segments have been benchmarked by resin, technology, and application based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global gravure printing inks market by segmenting it in terms of resin, technology, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for gravure printing inks in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global gravure printing inks market. The gravure printing inks market is dominated by large players. Key players operating in the global market include Flint Group, DIC Corporation, Tokyo Printing Ink MFG Co. Ltd., Sakata Inx Corporation, Siegwerk Druckfarben Ag & Co. KGAA, Hubergroup Deutschland GmbH, Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co., Ltd., and Wikoff Color Corporation.

The report provides size (in terms of volume and value) of the global gravure printing inks market for the base year 2017 and the forecast for the period between 2018 and 2026. The size of the global gravure printing inks market has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on resin, technology, application, and region. The market size and forecast for each resin, technology, and application segment has been provided for the global and regional markets.

Global Gravure Printing Inks Market, by Resin

Nitrocellulose

Polyamide

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Others (including Polyester, Maleic, Ketonic, and Polyvinyl)

Global Gravure Printing Inks Market, by Technology

Water-based

Solvent-based

Others (including UV-curable)

Global Gravure Printing Inks Market, by Application

Packaging

Publication

Furniture

Others (including Wrapping Paper, Wallpaper, Textile, and Label)

Global Gravure Printing Inks Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify opportunities and market developments

Analysis of various resins, technologies, and applications where gravure printing inks are used

Identification of key factors responsible for building a roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the gravure printing inks market at the global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global gravure printing inks market between 2018 and 2026

Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to understand competition level

Porters’ Five Forces analysis to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers in the market

The Gravure Printing Inks market research covers an exhaustive analysis of the following data:

Historical and future growth of the global Gravure Printing Inks market.

Segmentation of the Gravure Printing Inks market to highlight the growth prospects and trends impacting these segments.

Changing consumption behavior of customers across various regions.

Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.

Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Gravure Printing Inks market players.

The Gravure Printing Inks market research addresses critical questions, such as

Why is region surpassing region in terms of value by the end of 2029? How are the consumers using Gravure Printing Inks for various purposes? Which players are entering into collaborations in the market of the Gravure Printing Inks ? At what rate has the global Gravure Printing Inks market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018? In terms of value, which segment holds the largest share?

The global Gravure Printing Inks market research considers region 1 (Country 1, country 2), region 2 (Country 1, country 2) and region 3 (Country 1, country 2) as the important segments. All the recent trends, such as changing consumers’ demand, ecological conservation, and regulatory standards across different regions are covered in the report.