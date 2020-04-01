Market Overview

The key factors propelling the global whole exome sequencing market are the increasing applications in clinical diagnosis, high demand for the diagnosis of rare diseases, increasing R&D in the field of genomics and next-generation sequencing, and increasing demand for personalized medicine.

The increase in acceptance of next-generation sequencing methods for prediction, treatment, and monitoring of diverse chronic diseases, such as cancer, is driving the overall market.

The low cost and high speed associated with whole exome sequencing technology, technological advancements in whole exome sequencing techniques, and global alliances among leading research institutes, are some of the major driving forces for the global whole exome sequencing market.

Scope of the Report

Exome sequencing is a technique for sequencing all of the exome and protein-coding genes in a genome. This technique includes selection of the subset of DNA that encodes proteins or exons, followed by sequencing of the exonic DNA using high-throughput DNA sequencing methods. Currently, it is being widely used for the identification and the determination of genetic variants causing various diseases, such as Miller syndrome and Alzheimer’s disease. It also provides a cost-effective screening approach for the diagnosis of genetic disorders, and presents itself as a less resource-intensive alternative to whole genome sequencing in several applications, including drug discovery and development processes.

Key Market Trends

Personalized Medicine Segment by Application is Expected to Grow the Fastest During the Forecast Period

Personalized medicine aims to provide tailor-made therapies to individual patients, depending on the molecular basis of disease, and it has become popular over recent years. Rising demand for personalized medicine has created tremendous opportunities in the field of genetic medicine, and in order to exploit these opportunities, novel diagnostic and therapeutic technologies must be developed, which in turn, has resulted in the rapid expansion of the global whole exome sequencing market.

North America holds the Largest Market and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend Over the Forecast Period

North America has the largest regional market, in terms of revenue. The increasing prevalence of genetic and chronic disorders, such as cancer, ageing population, increasing demand for targeted and personalized medicine, and favorable government initiatives, are the primary factors behind the growth of the whole exome sequencing market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for whole exome sequencing. Regular government funding and large numbers of conferences related to the whole exome sequencing technique are the major driving forces for the Asia-Pacific whole exome sequencing market.

Competitive Landscape

There are key players that have adopted strategies, such as collaborations, partnerships, agreements, and new product launches to gain a competitive advantage in the market. In addition, the high investments made by companies, both new and old, are on R&D facilities in this technology, which are also impacting the growth of the market.

