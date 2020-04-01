In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Language Processing market for 2018-2023.

Natural language processing (NLP) is an area of computer science and artificial intelligenceconcerned with the interactions between computers and human (natural) languages, in particular how to program computers to process and analyze large amounts of natural language data. Challenges in natural language processing frequently involve speech recognition, natural language understanding, and natural language generation.

NLP is a way for computers to analyze, understand, and derive meaning from human language in a smart and useful way. By utilizing NLP, developers can organize and structure knowledge to perform tasks such as automatic summarization, translation, named entity recognition, relationship extraction, sentiment analysis, speech recognition, and topic segmentation.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Addstructure

Apple

Dialogflow

DigitalGenius

Google

IBM

Klevu

Microsoft

Mindmeld

NetBase

Satisfi Labs

Twiggle

Inbenta

Segmentation by product type:

Interactive Voice Response (IVR)

Optical Character Recognition (OCR)

Auto Coding

Classification and Categorization

Text Analytics

Speech Analytics

Professional Services

Support and Maintenance Services

Segmentation by application:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and Consumer Goods

Research and Education

High Tech and Electronics

Media and Entertainment

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Language Processing market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Language Processing market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Language Processing players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Language Processing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Language Processing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

