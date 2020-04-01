Global K-12 Technology Spend Market 2020: Industry and Geography – Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2023
In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global K-12 Technology Spend market for 2018-2023.
Educational technology is the study and ethical practice of facilitating learning and improving performance by creating, using, and managing appropriate technological processes and resources.
E-learning is utilized by public K–12 schools in the United States as well as private schools. Some e-learning environments take place in a traditional classroom, others allow students to attend classes from home or other locations. There are several states that are utilizing virtual school platforms for e-learning across the country that continue to increase. Virtual school enables students to log into synchronous learningor asynchronous learning courses anywhere there is an internet connection.
Over the next five years, It is projected that K-12 Technology Spend will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of K-12 Technology Spend market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2337493
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
Blackboard
Knewton
Microsoft
2U
Aptara
Articulate
Dell
Discovery Communication
Echo360
IBM
Jenzabar
Promethean World
Saba Software
To calculate the market size, considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Hardware
Software
Support
Segmentation by application:
Pre-primary School
Primary School
Middle School
High School
Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/2018-2023-global-k-12-technology-spend-market-report-status-and-outlook
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global K-12 Technology Spend market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of K-12 Technology Spend market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global K-12 Technology Spend players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the K-12 Technology Spend with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of K-12 Technology Spend submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Place a purchase order of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase/2337493
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Info:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019
Email id: [email protected]
Latest posts by vaibhav (see all)
- Higher Education Student CRM Systems Market 2020 Global Size, Industry Applications, Sales Revenue, Share, Recent Trends, Competitive Landscape, With Regional Forecast To 2025 - April 1, 2020
- Credit Risk Management Software for Banks Market 2025: Research By Top Manufacturers with Market Size,Market Growth, Competitive Regions with Opportunities in Industry - April 1, 2020
- Instrument Calibration Software Market Analysis 2020 with Top Companies, Future Demand, Growth Opportunities, Revenue Analysis, End-Users, and Applications Till 2025 - April 1, 2020