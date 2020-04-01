Market Overview

The global intraocular lens was valued USD 3,825.6 in 2018 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.89% over the period, 2018-2024 (henceforth, the forecast period). Intraocular lenses (IOLs) are implantable medical devices used for vision correction. The key factors propelling the intraocular lens market are increasing ophthalmic issues, growing cases of cataract in the diabetic population, and rising adoption of advanced premium IOLs. A large section of people above the age of 60 years is affected by several kinds of ophthalmic issues, which are chronic and demand eye corrections. Owing to such scenarios, the growth IOLs has increased with the demand, offering more precise solutions and varied options for physicians for a particular disease. Moreover, the presence of reimbursement policies for essential ophthalmic surgeries and a definite regulatory framework are enhancing growth in the market.

According to the National Eye Institute, the United States recorded 7.7 million diabetic retinopathy cases and 24 million cataract cases and is expected to reach 11.3 million and 38 million, respectively, by 2030. In addition, the American Association of Ophthalmology states that the major cause of visual impairment around the world is reported to be a cataract, and geriatric ocular issues are emerging as prime factors in the developing countries. Hence, such a rise in the ophthalmic conditions across the world is expected to drive the growth of the IOL market, over the forecast period.

Other than the adoption rate, there are few challenges associated with intraocular lenses, like the confusions and errors related to intraocular lenses (IOL) are found to be among the most common postoperative adverse events, as well as the most errors related to incorrect IOL implantation, which restricts its usage. In addition, the reimbursement provided for IOL implants is less and not known widely. The cataract surgery in the United States costs around USD 3,600 to USD 6,600, without insurance coverage. Thus, increasing costs of IOLs and poor reimbursement coverage are expected to hamper the market growth, over the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

Several types of intraocular lenses are available in the market, to improve vision. As per the scope of the report, the global intraocular lens market is segmented by product (monofocal, accommodative, mulltifocal, and toric intraocular lens), end user (hospitals, ambulatory centers, and other centers), and major geographical locations.

Key Market Trends

Accommodative IOL is the Segment Under Product, which is Expected to Grow Fastest During the Forecast Period.

Accommodative intraocular lenses are known to accommodate well with post-surgical changes, as compared to that of monofocal IOLs. These are preferred by patients suffering from macular degeneration, as they support the eye muscles in focusing on intermediate and distant objects. These lenses are widely used in the treatment of presbyopia and astigmatism. Moreover, the monofocal intraocular lens is the first choice for many, as it can provide the best image quality after the surgery and, thus, has the largest share of around 30% in the market.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Provide the Fastest Growth to the Intraocular Lens Market over the Forecast Period

The Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth in terms of revenue. China and India are expected to show the fastest growth in the Asia-Pacific region. Some of the key driving forces for the intraocular lens market in emerging countries are government initiatives to include eye care in social security systems, a rise in geriatric population, increasing cataract cases, and projected rise in diabetic population.

Diabetic patients are susceptible to macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and cataract. Hence the increase in the diabetic population results in the rising need for IOLs. India accounted for a diabetic population of 50.8 million whereas the Eastern and Western Pacific regions accounted for 59 million and 77 million diabetic patients respectively according to the International Diabetes Federation.

Other factors contributing high to this market growth is the medical tourism industry and massive patient pool. Also, the increasing initiatives of government and non-government organizations to provide affordable eye care in the Asia-Pacific region are expected to boost market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Companies are focusing on surgical advancements for ophthalmic disorders at reasonable costs. Major manufacturers of intraocular lenses are investing in mergers and acquisitions, in order to expand revenue share and diversify product portfolio. Thus, the growing focus of companies on emerging countries and a gradual shift toward new technologies are offering significant growth opportunities for the players in the market.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Ophthalmic Issues

4.2.2 Increasing Cases of Cataract in the Diabetic Population

4.2.3 Rising Adoption of Advanced Premium IOLs

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of IOLs

4.3.2 Lack of Reimbursement Policies

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Monofocal Intraocular Lens

5.1.2 Accommodative Intraocular Lens

5.1.3 Multifocal Intraocular Lens

5.1.4 Toric Intraocular Lens

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Hospitals

5.2.2 Ambulatory Centers

5.2.3 Other Centers

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Novartis AG (Alcon)

6.1.2 Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Bausch + Lomb)

6.1.3 Car

Continued….

