Market Overview

The Indonesia crop protection chemicals market was valued at USD 0.40 billion in the year 2018, registering a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period (2019-2024). The main reasons for the growth of crop protection chemicals market in Indonesia is due to increase the demand due to high population growth, growing domestic demand for food safety and quality, adoption of new farming practices and others. The prevalence of chemical or synthetic based agrochemicals application in agricultural land would continue, human, animal and environmental health concerns would play key roles in driving growth for safer products like plant growth regulators.

Scope of the Report

Mainly four kinds of pesticides have been considered in the report, which includes insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, and others. In addition, the report takes account of both synthetic pesticides and bio-pesticides for analysis. The report presents a wide-ranging analysis of market share, size, and volume of the crop protection chemicals market in the Indonesia. Specific major drivers for the agrochemicals industry outlined in this report include growing demand for food safety and quality, need for increased land productivity and adoption of new farming practices.

Key Market Trends

Adoption Of Bio-pesticides drives Indonesia Crop Protection Chemicals Market

In Indonesia, the agrochemicals industry has been witnessing a steady growh, which has been primarily attributed to advancements in the pesticides and fertilizer industries. While the prevalence of chemical or synthetic based agrochemicals application in agricultural land would continue, human, animal and environmental health concerns would play key roles in driving growth for safer biopesticide products. Govt. of Indonesia is changing their pesticide regulations due to increasing number of cases of pesticides poisoning in the country. Greater investment in R&D is likely to be a key factor in the area, now that many major agrochemical companies have an interest in the sector. This factor, coupled with the aforementioned market opportunities, suggest that the Biopesticide sector may perform better than synthetic crop-protection.

Herbicides dominates the Crop Protection Chemicals Market

In Indonesia, herbicides is the largest crop protection chemicals segment in the region, followed by insecticides and fungicides. The aim of using herbicides is to improve agricultural productivity by killing unwanted herbs and weeds in the plantation. Hence, increase in demand for high agricultural productivity to meet the global food demands majorly drives the growth of the herbicides market. In addition, surge in population and rise in disposable income which increases the demand for herbicides.

Competitive Landscape

Companies in the Indonesia crop protection chemicals market are mainly focused on developing new, qualitative products, and developing new technologies to improve product quality. New product launches, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions are the main strategies followed by the major players in the Chilean crop protection chemicals market. Top companies supplying biopesticides in Indonesia are PT. BASF Indonesia, Syngenta Indonesia PT, DowDuPont Inc. and PT. Agricon Indonesia.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Origin

5.1.1 Synthetic Crop Protection Chemicals

5.1.2 Bio-based Crop Protection Chemicals

5.2 Product Group

5.2.1 Herbicides

5.2.2 Insecticides

5.2.3 Fungicides

5.2.4 Other Crop Protection Chemicals

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Grains and Cereals

5.3.2 Oilseeds and Pulses

5.3.3 Fruits and Vegetables

5.3.4 Turf and Ornamental Grass

5.3.5 Other Applications

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Competitor Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 PT. BASF Indonesia

6.3.2 Syngenta Indonesia PT

6.3.3 DowDuPont Inc.

6.3.4 PT. Agricon Indonesia

6.3.5 Biotis Agrindo

6.3.6 PT Agro Guna Makmur (AGM)

6.3.7 PT. CBA Chemical Industry

6.3.8 PT. Prima Agro Tech

6.3.9 PT Sari Kresna Kimia

6.3.10 PT Royal Agro Indonesia

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Continued….

