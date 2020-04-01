Market Overview

The dental equipment market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2024. Factors that are responsible for the growth of the market are the growing ageing population, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, increasing incidence of dental diseases, and innovation in dental products.

Due to the increasing aging population, there has been an increase in the number of dental implants and oral surgeries being performed. In addition, there is a decrease in manual dexterity, and an increase in co?morbidity and medications affecting the oral cavity. Hence, dental care in aged care facilities is found to be poor, and access to dental professionals is difficult. There are several other risk factors, such as smoking, poor oral hygiene, diabetes, medication, and hereditary conditions, which are also connected to the increase in dental diseases. There are many population-based surveys in the United States and Germany that demonstrate a high dental caries experience among the elderly population. Thus, it is being found that the number of elderly people is growing rapidly in all industrialized countries and, thus, contributing to the increase in the dental equipment market.

Scope of the Report

Dental instruments are tools used by dental professionals to provide dental treatment. They include tools to examine, manipulate, treat, restore, and remove teeth and surrounding oral structures. Standard instruments are the instruments used to examine, restore, and extract teeth and manipulate tissues.

Key Market Trends

Prosthodontic Equipment is Expected to Have the Highest Market Share in the Treatment Segment

In the treatment segment of the market, prosthodontic equipment is anticipated to have the largest market share, during the forecast period. As prosthodontic dentistry has numerous count of tools that are used for dental corrections, there is a wide application of prosthodontic equipment. There is an increasing demand for dental prostheses across the developing, as well as developed nations, due to the rising number of people getting older. Another factor that is augmenting the growth of prosthodontic equipment is increasing attention given to the appearance, by people, making them compulsive to go for prostheses in case of dental issues that require one.

Owing to the aforementioned factors, the prosthodontic segment of the dental equipment market is expected to grow.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period

North America accounted for the largest share of the market, due to factors, such as wide acceptance of technological advancements in dental equipment, like lasers, intra-oral cameras, digital radiography, and CAD/CAM systems, and continued favorable demographic trends and heightened consumer awareness of the importance of oral hygiene to the overall health. Europe closely follows North America. Asian countries, such as India, China, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, and Singapore, are likely to provide a growing market, due to their increasing per capita income and emerging economy.

Competitive Landscape

The dental equipment market is moderately competitive. 3M, Carestream Health Inc., Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, and GC Corporation are some of the key players of the market. The market also enjoys a presence of few smaller companies that hold a substantial share of the market.

