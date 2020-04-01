The global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material market is forecasted to reach a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 registering a CAGR growth of around XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The recent market report provides a detailed analysis of the current structure of the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material market along with the estimated trajectory of the market over the course of the stipulated timeframe.

The report provides an in-depth assessment of the numerous factors that are anticipated to impact the market dynamics with utmost precision and accuracy. The SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis provides a clear picture about the current operations of the various market players operating in the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material market.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/samples/16870

The Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material market report portrays the market share and the application of each of the sub-segments across various verticals.

The report ponders over the market scenario in various geographies and highlights the major opportunities, trends, and challenges faced by market players in each region. An in-depth country wise analysis of each major region provides readers a deep understanding of the regional aspects of the market including, the market share, pricing analysis, revenue growth, and more.

key players in this market space have their inbuilt research and development departments.

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market: Drivers & Restraints

An increase in demand for lightweight fiberglass composite in the automotive industry, rise in demand for diverse blade sizes in wind energy industry and infrastructure development in the construction industry are the leading factors behind GFRP market growth worldwide. GFRP composite material can be customized easily as it is versatile and profitable during its manufacturing. This property holds significant growth opportunity in the construction industry. Qualities like durability, thermal efficiency, and strength of fiberglass are attracting its end users.

To meet increasing demand of GFRP composite market, GFRP composite material manufacturer has to face challenges such as availability of raw material, rising price, competition from carbon fiber and changing regulations.

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market: Segmentation

The GFRP composite material market is segmented as per its products, manufacturing processes, end users and geographical use.

On the basis of products, the GFRP composite material market is segmented into:

S- glass

C-glass

E-glass

Other glass

On the basis of manufacturing processes, the GFRP composite material market is segmented into:

Sheet molding process

Bulk molding process

Continuous processing

Spray- up process

Hand lay- up process

GMT and LFRT process

Resin transfer molding process

Other processes

On the basis of GFRP end users, the GFRP composite material market is segmented into:

Transportation sector

Construction and Infrastructure sector

Consumer goods sector

Electrical and electronic sector

Marine and other sectors

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the geographies, Glass fiber reinforced plastic (GFRP) composite material market is segmented into seven regions — North America GFRP composite material market, Latin America GFRP composite material market, Eastern Europe GFRP composite material market, Western Europe GFRP composite material market, APEJ GFRP composite material market, Japan GFRP composite material market and the Middle East & Africa GFRP composite material market. Among the regions mentioned above, countries such as India, China, Thailand, Vietnam are the developing countries focusing on their infrastructure development that includes new construction, renovation, and repair of the commercial, residential and institutional region. Therefore, Asia Pacific (excluding Japan) along is leading GFRP composite material market space. Followed by North America in transportation sector use. Eastern and Western Europe are more active in research and development activities for developing high quality performing GFRP composite material products. Country wise China emerged as the largest producer, supplier and product consumer for GFRP products, followed by other developing countries like India and Brazil.

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Players

Some of the market players accounting for global (GFRP) composite material market includes Delkom Group, Advanced Glassfiber Yarns (Agy) Llc, Nitto Boseki Co. Ltd., Saint-Gobain Vetrotex, Jushi Group Co. Ltd., Taiwan Glass Ind Corp., Binani 3b-The Fibreglass Company, Ppg Industries Inc., Gradeall International Limited, Changzhou Pengyu Frp Pressure Vessel Co., Ltd. Among listed above players, key vendors identified in this market space are Asahi Glass, Jushi Group, China Beihai Fiberglass, Saint-Gobain, PPG and Nippon Electric Glass.

Request Report Methodology @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/methodology/16870

The market report on the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material market addresses some important questions such as:

Why are several market players eyeing opportunities in region 1? What are the organic and inorganic strategies adopted my market players to improve their foothold in the market? In terms of consumption, which product is expected to attain maximum sales? How has the regulatory landscape influenced the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material market growth? Which end-use industry is expected to drive the growth of the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material market?

Crucial data enclosed in the report:

Key raw material suppliers, equipment providers, traders, manufacturers in the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material market

Observable trends, opportunities for new market players, and challenges faced by regional players

Revenue analysis of the leading companies operating in the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material market

Most preferred sales channels adopted by market players

Expected pipeline projects and research & development activities

For any queries get in touch with Industry Expert @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/ask-an-expert/16870