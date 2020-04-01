Assessment of the Global GCC Market

The recent study on the GCC market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the GCC market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the GCC market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the GCC market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current GCC market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the GCC market.

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the GCC market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the GCC market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the GCC across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

segmented as follows:

By Gas Type

By Application

By Country

On the basis of Gas type, the market is segmented into:

Oxygen

Nitrogen

Helium

Acetylene

Argon

Hydrogen

Carbon Dioxide

The argon segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period in the GCC industrial gases market in terms of revenue, followed by the oxygen segment. This section comprehensively analyzes the market on the basis of product type and presents an in-depth detail of the market size in terms of value and volume for 2016-2022.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into:

Metals and Metallurgy

Medical & Healthcare

Welding & Metal Fabrication

Automotive & Aerospace

Electronics

Refining

Energy, Oil & Gas

Food & Beverage

Chemicals

Other Industrial

Pulp & Paper

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

The application specific segmentation is considered for each gas in each country to assess the market more comprehensively. Metals and metallurgy segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 8.4% in terms of value during the forecast period, followed by the healthcare and metal fabrication segments respectively.

This section analyzes the market on the basis of application and presents comprehensive market size details in terms of value and volume over the forecast period.

Countries covered in the report includes:

KSA

UAE

Kuwait

Qatar

Oman

Bahrain

Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report

Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships

Revenue growth of the GCC market over the assessment period

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the GCC market

Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the GCC market trajectory

Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the GCC market

The report addresses the following queries related to the GCC market

How have the production techniques evolved in recent years? How can the emerging players in the GCC market establish their foothold in the current GCC market landscape? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? What is the projected value of the GCC market in 2019? How can the emerging players in the GCC market solidify their position in the GCC market?

