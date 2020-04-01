Field Force Automation Market 2020 Industry Research Report FFA employs a combination of technologies to gather information in real time. The solution makes use of devices, such as PCs, tablets, mobile phones, PDAs, and wireless devices to collect and report data from the field to back-end systems (CRM, ERP, or accounting systems) through wireless connectivity.

In the retail sector, improving customer interaction and productivity is of prime importance. FFA solutions provide real-time access to manage warehouse inventory and settlements with customers.

In the construction sector, the implementation of these solutions has smoothened the management of construction processes in a cost-effective manner. Thanks to these developments the retail and construction sectors are anticipated to post robust growth during the forecast period.

Market Overview: The Global Field Force Automation market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Field Force Automation market analysis is provided for the international markets including Development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.

Additionally, The Americas emerged as the leading region in the global FFA market. It is attributed to the increased need to keep track of profitability from service contracts. Ongoing advances in technology, new participants, and more educated customers have boosted revenues in the North American market.

Also, an aging workforce, challenges in knowledge-transfer for new employees, and the pressure to reduce headcount to cut costs are propelling market growth.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ClickSoftware

IFS

Oracle

Servicemax

Ericsson

FieldEZ

GE

IBCS Group

Astea International

AT&T

BT Global Services.

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Field Force Automation market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Global Field Force Automation market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Field Force Automation market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Wi-Fi

3G

GPRS

Other

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into

Retail and Construction

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Telecommunications

Transportation

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Field Force Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Field Force Automation development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

