Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:

Key companies profiled in the report Allergan Plc., Galderma S.A. (Nestle), Merz Pharma & Co. KGaA, Prollenium Medical Technologies Inc., Ipsen Group and Bloomage BioTechnology Corporation Limited.

The North America facial injectables market has been segmented as follows:

North America Facial Injectables Market, by Product Type

Botulinum Toxin

Hyaluronic Acid

Collagen Porcine/ Bovine-Based Human Based

Particle & Polymer Fillers (PPF) Polymethylmethacrylate Beads (PMMA microspheres) Poly-L-Lactic Acid Calcium Hydroxyapatite



North America Facial Injectables Market, by Treatment

Facial Pain

Wrinkle Treatment

Lip Augmentation

Others

North America Facial Injectables Market, by End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cosmetic Centers

Dermatology Clinics

Physician Clinics

North America Facial Injectables Market, by Country

North America U.S. Canada



