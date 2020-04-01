Enteral Feeding Devices Market continues to evolve and expand in terms of the number of companies, products, and applications that illustrates the growth perspectives. The report also covers the list of Product range and Applications with SWOT analysis, CAGR value, further adding the essential business analytics. Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market research analysis identifies the latest trends and primary factors responsible for market growth enabling the Organizations to flourish with much exposure to the markets

Therefore, owing to several advantages of enteral nutrition such as favorable immunity response, affordable pricing, technological milestones for improved functionalities and low risk of infections on prolonged use, remain some of the most prominent advantages of enteral nutrition over parenteral nutrition, allowing greater adoption as well as sustainable growth possibilities in global enteral feeding devices market.

Yet another reason for quick adoption of enteral feeding system is improved recovery rates of patients undergoing artificial nutrition as opposed to the ones with no nutritional assistance. Studies suggest that starving patient pools have resulted in inferior therapeutic response. Enteral nutrition is also a preferred choice amongst patients across all age groups and care settings.

On the back of several growth propellants such as growing numbers of older adults, coupled with age related diseases, significant rise in the number of premature birth rates, as well as soaring instances of chronic and life threatening maladies have spurred demands for artificial feeding system. These factors are likely to directly accelerate growth possibilities in global enteral feeding devices market in forthcoming future.

Academicians Collaborate with Cancer Institutes to Aid Feasible Enteral Tubes to Encourage Real Food Blends Consumption

Artificial feeding and meeting nutritional needs of cancer patients is a constant challenge, affecting wellness and recovery trail amongst cancer patients. The efficacy of commercially formulated feeding components over real food variants remains highly debatable. Several initial studies affirmed that real food blends contributed towards bacterial contamination.

According to a recently published report by American Society of Clinical Oncology (Cancer.Net) cancers of the neck and head make up for over 4% of global cancer instances in the US. Besides older adults, the conditions are also gaining prominence amongst younger generations. Therefore, with such widespread occurrences of head and mouth cancers, normal eating amongst patients is highly compromised. This challenge is estimated to enable burgeoning adoption of artificial feeding system such as enteral feeding, thereby incurring rewarding returns in global enteral feeding devices market in the coming years.

However, to offset this challenge and eventually to favor adoption of real food blends instead of commercial food substitutes has augmented several high end research endeavors. In this regard, academicians from Troy University are edging towards novel feeding tube discoveries.

In association with cancer institutions such as Montgomery Cancer Center, the university is facilitating significant studies to aid feeding regimen amongst cancer patients, especially of the head and neck who face severe eating and swallowing difficulties. The development is likely to overcome the challenge of constant weight loss amongst cancer patients with flawed eating habits.

An artificial feeding method via the gastrointestinal tract is broadly classified as enteral nutrition. This mode of nutrition delivery is a commonly preferred assisted nutrition mode to meet optimal nutritional needs of patients, unable to follow normal eating habits owing to severe health conditions. Therefore, tube based enteral nutrition is one of the most acceptable artificial feeding system.

Patients complaining of swallowing difficulty are mostly kept on enteral feeding system to meet his daily calorie requirements. IN this regard it is vital to understand that tremendous rise in geriatric population and higher life expectancy have manifested in associated disease occurrence. The risks of chronic ailments such as diabetes, cardiac disorders, oncological instances, and poor digestive capabilities and occurrences of strokes remain widespread amongst aging populace. Therefore, under these prevailing circumstances, adoption of enteral feeding remains the most logical option, thus fuelling astronomical growth in global enteral feeding devices market.

For improved and systematic market analysis, the global enteral feeding devices market is stratified into diverse segments. Some of the dynamic segments included in global enteral feeding devices market comprise type, age group, application, end user and region.

By Type: Enteral Feeding Devices Market

Enteral Feeding Tubes

Nasoenteric Feeding Tubes

Enteral Feeding Pumps

Enteral Syringes

Consumables

By type, enteral feeding tubes dominated revenue maximization owing to their steadfast adoption.

By Age Group: Enteral Feeding Devices Market

Adults

Pediatrics

By Application: Enteral Feeding Devices Market

Oncology

Gastrointestinal

Neurological

Diabetes

Hypermetabolism

Others

By End Use: Enteral Feeding Devices Market

Home Care

Hospitals

Ambulatory Facilities

In parallel to hospitals, home care facilities specifically catering t nutritional development of diseased patient pools is anticipated to aid in flourishing acceptance of home care end use segment, thus allowing the global enteral feeding devices market to remain rewarding,

Regional Outlook: Enteral Feeding Devices Market

On the basis of regional diversification, the enteral feeding devices market is demarcated into:

Europe

North America

APAC

Latin America

MEA

Awareness on enteral nutrition is gaining substantial momentum amongst health enthusiasts and millennial population globally. However emerging economies are of-late leading the list in terms of quick adoption rates of enteral nutrition solutions backed by several factors such as growing geriatric population and associated ailments. Additionally number of premature deliveries is also growing tangibly. Therefore, APAC region is estimated to remain atop growth ratio in global enteral feeding devices market through the forecast period.

List of Major Players

Some of the potential forerunners in global enteral feeding devices market comprise Fresenius Kabi, Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun, Cook Medical, Vygon Group, and Amsino International, Inc. amongst several others.