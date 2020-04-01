Report Synopsis

XploreMR offers a 10-year forecast for the global disaster recovery-as-a-service market between 2018 and 2028. In terms of value, the market is expected to register a high CAGR during the forecast period. This study demonstrates the disaster recovery-as-a-service market dynamics and trends globally across eight regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, SEA and Others of APAC, Japan, China and the MEA, which are expected to influence the current nature as well as the future status of the market over the forecast period.

Report Description

This research report provides a detailed analysis of the disaster recovery-as-a-service market and offers insights about the various factors driving the popularity of these services and their features. The report includes an extensive analysis of the key drivers, restraints, market trends and market structure. The disaster recovery-as-a-service market study provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The report segregates the disaster recovery-as-a-service market based on the types of services, service providers, verticals, end users and across different regions globally.

The disaster recovery-as-a-service market is expected to witness significantly high revenue growth during the forecast period owing to digitalization as well as the increasing penetration of the Internet/cloud-technology, increasing cyber-crimes & threats and features such as enhanced flexibility and cost-effectiveness.

The global disaster recovery-as-a-service report starts with an overview of the disaster recovery-as-a-service market in terms of value. In addition, this section includes an analysis of the key trends, drivers and restraints from the supply, demand and economy side, which are influencing the market.

On the basis of the type of service, the disaster recovery-as-a-service market is segmented into recovery & backup services, real-time replication services, data protection services, professional services and managed services.

On the basis of service provider, the market is segmented into cloud service provider, telecommunication service provider, managed service provider, and others.

On the basis of vertical, the disaster recovery-as-a-service market is segmented into BFSI, IT & telecommunication, retail & consumer goods, public sector, healthcare, media & entertainment, defence and others.

On the basis of end-user, the disaster recovery-as-a-service market is segmented into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises.

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for the disaster recovery-as-a-service market across different regions. This section provides a detailed region-wise analysis that covers the key trends in the disaster recovery-as-a-service market.

The next section of the global disaster recovery-as-a-service market consists of a detailed analysis of the market across various countries in the region. It provides a market outlook for 2018–2028, and sets the forecast within the context of the disaster recovery-as-a-service market to include the latest technological developments as well as offerings in the market. This study discusses the key trends within countries that contribute to the growth of the disaster recovery-as-a-service market, as well as analyses degrees at which drivers are influencing the market in each region. Key regions and countries assessed in this report include North America (the U.S. & Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico & the rest of Latin America), Western Europe (Germany , France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux & the rest of Western Europe), Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland & the rest of Eastern Europe), SEA and others of APAC (India, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN and the rest of APAC), Japan, China and MEA (GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, North Africa & the rest of MEA). The report evaluates the present scenario and the growth prospects of the disaster recovery-as-a-service market in various regions globally for the period 2018 –2028. We have considered 2017 as the base year and provided data for the remaining 12 months.

To offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the disaster recovery-as-a-service market will grow in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome of different types of analysis based on the technology trends.

As previously highlighted, the global disaster recovery-as-a-service market is split into a number of segments. All segments in terms of type of service, service provider, vertical, end user and different regions are analysed in terms of basis points to understand an individual segment’s relative contribution to the growth of the market. This detailed information is important for the identification of various key trends of the global disaster recovery-as-a-service market.

In addition, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify the potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global disaster recovery-as-a-service market.

In the final section of the report, we have included a competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the disaster recovery-as-a-service portfolio and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the disaster recovery-as-a-service supply chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of their capabilities and their success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the market. Key competitors covered in the global disaster recovery-as-a-service market report include Citrix Systems; IBM Corporation; Microsoft Corporation; NTT Communications; Acronis; Amazon Web Services, Inc.; Axcient; Zerto; ContinuitySA; Sungard Availability Services; DATORA; Disaster Recovery South Africa (PTY) Ltd.; Message Labs Africa, and Node Africa.

Key Segments Covered

Type of Service

Recovery & Backup Services

Real-Time Replication Services

Data Protection Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Service Provider

Cloud Service Provider

Telecommunication Service Provider

Managed Service Provider

Others

Vertical

BFSI

Retail & Consumer Goods

Telecommunication & IT

Public Sector

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Defence

Others

End-User

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Key Regions Covered

North America Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market

U.S.

Canada

Latin America Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market

Germany

France

U.K.

Spain

Italy

Benelux

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and other of APAC Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market

India

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of APAC

Japan Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market

China Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market

MEA Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market

GCC Countries

Turkey

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of MEA

Key Players in the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market

Citrix Systems

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NTT Communications

Acronis

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Axcient

Zerto

ContinuitySA

Sungard Availability Services

DATORA

Disaster Recovery South Africa (PTY) Ltd.

Message Labs Africa

Node Africa.

