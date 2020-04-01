Digital Multimeter(DMM) Market Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030
The global Digital Multimeter(DMM) market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Digital Multimeter(DMM) market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). The market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions. Each segment of the Digital Multimeter(DMM) market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.
Each market player encompassed in the Digital Multimeter(DMM) market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. The Digital Multimeter(DMM) market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Fortive
Keysight Technologies
Rohde & Schwarz
Gossen Metrawatt
Klein Tools
FLIR
BK Precision Corporation
HIOKI
Chauvin Arnoux Group
UNI-T
Mastech Group
GW Instek
Prokits Industries Co., LTD
Metrel d.d.
Shen Zhen Victor Hi-tech
Atten Technology
Amprobe
Leierda
Triplett
AEMC
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Handheld Type
Bench-top Type
Others
Segment by Application
Industrial Manufacturing
Commercial
Public Utilities
