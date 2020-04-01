Global Digital Diabetes Management‎ Market 2020 research report presents a professional and complete analysis of Digital Diabetes Management‎ Market on Current Situation. Besides, the marketing efforts and constant improvements introduced to the marketing strategy by major vendors’ forms an important part of the study. With the extent of information filled in the report, the presentation and style of the Global Digital Diabetes Management‎ Market report is a noteworthy.

The leading market players include-

Medtronic PLC

Hoffmann-La Roche

Dexcom, Inc.

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings Ag.

Abbott Laboratories

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Tidepool

Glooko, Inc.

Lifescan, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson)

Agamatrix, Inc.

Global Digital Diabetes Management Market to reach USD 24.8 billion by 2025. Digital diabetes management Market valued approximately USD 4.5 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 23.8 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Growing adoption of cloud-based enterprise solutions for diabetes management and increasing penetration of digital platforms are some key trends supplementing the growth of the global digital diabetes management market over the forecast period of 2018-2025.

Key driving factors for the digital diabetes management market are rising prevalence of diabetes coupled with the changing lifestyles that results in to unhealthy dietary habits and patterns. According the Health Metrics – American Heart Association, in 2010 the prevalence of diabetes for adults was recorded to be 6.4% globally. This is expected to increase and reach up to 7.7% by the end of 2030, across the globe. Similarly, as per the MRC United Kingdom 2015, the estimated diabetes prevalence for adults between age group of 20-79 worldwide was around 387 million in 2014 which is estimated to reach around 592 million people by 2023. As a result, people suffering from diabetes are prone to nerve damages which are expected to boost the growth of the digital diabetes management market during the forecast period of 2018-2025. Furthermore, increasing diabetes related health expenditure in emerging countries offers lucrative growth prospects for the digital diabetes management market across the globe. However, high cost associated with devices along with the low penetration rate are expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of segmentation, the digital diabetes management market is segmented into product & services, type and end-user. The product segment of global digital diabetes management market is classified into devices, digital diabetes management apps, data management software and platforms and services. The type segment of global digital diabetes management market includes handheld devices and wearable devices of which wearable devices dominates the market owing to the growing adoption if smart insulin pumps and technological advancements. Based on end-user segment, the market is diversified into Self/Home Healthcare, Hospitals & Specialty Diabetes Clinics and academic & research institutes of which self/home healthcare segment hold the leading position owing to the shift towards home care and self-management of diabetes.

The regional analysis of digital diabetes management market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. North America holds the leading position in Digital diabetes management market owing to the growing demand for technologically advanced solution such as closed-loop systems, favorable reimbursement policies and government efforts to promote digital health. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of market share. The growth of Asia-Pacific region is witnessed owing to improving healthcare infrastructure and services in rural areas.

Likely, the report also focuses on global major manufacturers of market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

By Product and Services:

Devices

o Smart Insulin Pens

o Smart Glucose Meters

o Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems

o Smart Insulin Pumps/Closed Loop Systems & Smart Insulin Patches

Digital Diabetes management apps

o Weight & Diet Management Apps

o Diabetes & Blood Glucose Tracking Apps

Data Management Software and Platforms

Services

By Type:

Handheld devices

Wearable devices

By End-user:

Self/Home Healthcare

Hospitals & Specialty Diabetes Clinics

Academic & Research Institutes

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Global Digital Diabetes Management Market Definition and Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends

Chapter 4. Global Digital Diabetes Management Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porter\’s 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Digital Diabetes Management Market, By Product and Services

