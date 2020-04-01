Over the years, dehydration has been a popular technique used for preservation of food products that eventually delivers a product with an extended shelf life that makes it ideal to be used in several processed or packaged food applications. Bakery industry and ready-to-eat meal providers are currently the top end-use industries generating demand for dry onions. While processed food industry will continue to put forth robust demand, foodservice industry and households will also present attractive opportunities to key stakeholders in the global dehydrated onions market. The household consumption within developing economies is however negligible, as indicated by the latest research.

Food processing industries, in a bid to enhance their product portfolio, are likely to raise significantly growing demand for dehydrated vegetables. A variety of convenience foods include dried vegetables as their key ingredient, which is another driver to market growth. While key players operating in the dry onion industry are focusing on expanding production capacities, a majority of them are also prioritizing the incorporation of advanced technologies in the existing process.

Innovations that have hit the industry within the past few years have managed to uplift the consumer confidence in the nutritional integrity of dried vegetables, specifically dehydrated onion. Extended shelf life will remain a key factor driving the growth of dehydrated onions market in next 10 years. Dehydrated onion is rapidly becoming one of the essential ingredients for ready meals and other packaged convenience foods, which prompts at a slew of opportunities that exist in the food processing sector.

XploreMR has provided in-depth analysis of the global market for dehydrated onion, for a 10-year projection period, i.e. 2018-2028. The initial part of the report discusses onion market (parent market) and all the aspects associated with it, including global and regional production and consumption, recent market size in terms of value and volume, current trade scenario, and consumption pattern among key end-use industries. The next part focuses on the import-export activities, followed by a section that throws light on key factors influencing the performance of the global dehydrated onions market. Following detailed assessment of key drivers, restraints, recent trends, and upcoming opportunities, the report discusses market taxonomy in detail.

Key Market Taxonomy:

By variety

White Onions

Red Onions

Pink Onions

Hybrid

By Form

Chopped

Minced

Granules

Powder

Flakes

Kibbled Sliced

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Retail Stores

Traditional Grocery Retailers

Online Retailers

By Nature

Organic

Conventional

By End-use

Food Processing

Dressing and Sauces

Ready Meals

Snacks & Savory Products

Infant Foods

Soups

Others

Food Service Retail/Household

By Technology

Air Drying

Vacuum Drying

Freeze Drying

Microwave Drying

Spray Drying

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia & Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa

The last section of the global dehydrated onions market report analyzes key players operating in the competitive landscape. Detailed company profiles have been included in the report so as to provide a view at the latest strategies adopted by key companies. This section aims to help established as well as emerging players to assess their position in the global market and embrace decisive moves, accordingly.

