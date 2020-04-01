Analysis of the Global Dairy-Free IgG Supplements Market

Examples of some of the market participants in the global dairy-free IgG supplements market include Carlson Laboratories, Inc., Nutrimed, Nowfoods, BASF Human Nutrition, Du Pont Nutrition & Health, Amway Enterprises, Orgain Inc, Tishcon Corporation and CeliAct.

Market Player activities for Dairy-free IgG supplements

Amway Enterprises, an American company specializing in the health, beauty and home care products launched dairy-free IgG supplements under the brand name Nutriway. The dairy-free IgG supplements are aimed for delivering 20 essential vitamins and minerals accompanied with phytonutrients. These dairy-free IgG supplements are useful for reduction of severity of cold and flu symptoms. The company claims it to be useful for relieving nervous tension, stress and mild anxiety.

BASF Nutrition & Health, a German-based company specializing in the development of ingredients and solutions for the nutrition and health industry launched dairy-free IgG supplements called Vitamin K1 under the brand name Newtrition. The dairy-free IgG supplements are certified as vegetarian, gelatin-free and gluten-free.

Opportunities for Market Participants operating in Dairy-free IgG supplements

With the growing lactose intolerant population the demand for dairy-free IgG supplements has increased at a significant rate. People prefer using these supplements due to the various numerous health benefits associated with it. Another driving force behind the increasing demand for dairy-free IgG supplements is the shifting of people towards a vegan diet. Therefore, manufacturers should come up with new promotional activities for increasing the consumer awareness about the dairy-free IgG supplements by focusing on the ingredients present in these supplements.

