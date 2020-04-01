Analysis of the Global Cellular IoT Gateways Market

PMR recently published a market study which highlights the various factors that are expected to influence the dynamics of the global Cellular IoT Gateways market over the forecast period (2019-2029).

The presented market study offers an in-depth analysis of the market scenario in the various geographies.



Report Highlights

The report serves as a credible business document which comprises of an overview of the parent market – global IoT market – and delivers a standard introduction on the global cellular IoT gateways market. In addition, the report’s key features include an extensive analysis on the dynamics of the global cellular IoT gateways market.

Key developments in deployment of cellular IoT gateways have been analyzed in this report. Strategies of market players towards product development and pricing structure have been disclosed in this study. The study has also revealed key challenges encompassing the adoption of cellular IoT gateways.

The core objective of this research study is to provide segmental analysis. Distinct sections in this report provide extensive analysis on the global cellular IoT gateways market across a range of segments and sub-segments. The competition analysis of the global cellular IoT gateways market has been analyzed in the report as well. This section provides valuable insights on the current market standings of companies, and also reveals their developments in a comparative format.

Cellular IoT Gateways: Market Taxonomy

The global market for cellular IoT gateways has been segmented on the basis of type of cellular network, end-use of IoT gateways, and region. NB-IoT, NB-LTE-M, 4G, LTE, 3G, and 2G are the key cellular networks used in the working of IoT gateways. Healthcare, telecommunications, military, retail, and BFSI are the end-use industries in the global cellular IoT gateways market. The regional analysis has been provided across key geographies such as Japan, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), North America, Middle East & Africa (MEA), Eastern Europe, Western Europe and Latin America. Additional information on cross-segment analysis and country-based market size forecast have been delivered in the report as well.

Research Objective

Our team of analysts, research consultants, and subject matter experts has compiled this report by employed proven and reliable research methodologies. A range of primary and secondary research approaches have been used to derive the market size evaluations for the historic period. Companies have been contacted discreetly, and information on their business growth has been assessed. Interviews conducted with industry experts have been used to deliver qualitative insights on the market.

The key objective of the report is to deliver new and first-hand information on how the adoption of cellular IoT gateways will develop in the foreseeable future. For interpreting the forecasted market size estimations, metrics such as market attractiveness index, Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth rates, compounded annual growth rates, and absolute dollar opportunities have been used. Moreover, the information available in the report has been universalized by quantifying it into US dollars (US$). The scope of the report is to enable the key developers of cellular IoT gateways and solutions take informed steps towards future market direction. This report does the heavy lifting for companies emerging in the competition landscape of the global cellular IoT gateways market. By availing this report, companies can address the pitfalls of treading the ever-evolving IoT-based businesses.

The pricing strategy, marketing strategy, promotional strategy, and the distribution channel adopted by each of these companies is provided in the market report.

Some of the most important queries related to the Cellular IoT Gateways market catered to in the report:

Why is the concentration of major companies high in region 1 and region 2? How have government regulations impacted the growth of the Cellular IoT Gateways market on the global scale? Why are consumers opting for product 1 over product 2? Why is the adoption of application 1 likely to outpace that of application 2? What are the factors contributing towards the evolving consumer requirements?

Resourceful Insights that can be drawn from the Cellular IoT Gateways market report:

Manufacturing techniques incorporated by different market players

Analysis of the impact of technology on the prospects of the Cellular IoT Gateways market during the forecast period

Year-on-Year growth of the different market segments and sub-segments

Company profiles of some of the most established players in the Cellular IoT Gateways market

Analysis of the regional and global presence of active market players in the Cellular IoT Gateways market

