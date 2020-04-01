Global Cast Iron Burner Market 2020 Industry research report gives the most up to date industry information and industry future patterns, enabling you to distinguish the items and end clients driving Revenue development and benefit.

The global cast iron burner market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million/billion by 2025, at a CAGR of XX% during 2018 to 2025. Scope of global Cast Iron Burner market includes by Distribution Channel (Online, Retail), by Application (Household, Commercial), and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- U.K., France, Germany; Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia).

Cast iron burner is a small gas valve, which is connected to the main gas line. When the knob is opened the gas passes through and it’s starts burn above the burner.

Rising consumption of gas stoves in individual households, growing culture of nuclear family, continuous demand from chemical and food & beverage industry are some of main driving factors for market growth. However, growing adoption of electric induction is turning as major restrain for market growth.

The key players profiled in the market include:

Sabaf

Defendi

Burner Systems International

Horisun Burners

Zhongshan Yongfa Metal Products Co., Ltd.

AEM

Oxilon Burners

Baltur S.p.A.

Killam Gas Burner Co

FBR Bruciatori S.r.l.

Likely, the report also focuses on global major manufacturers of market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

Based on distribution channel, the market is split into:

Online

Retail

Based on application, the market is divided into:

Household

Commercial

