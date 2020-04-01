Cannabutter‎ Market 2020 Global Industry Research report 2020 covers a detailed study of the Cannabutter‎ Market size, growth, and share, trends, consumption, segments, application and Forecast 2026.

The global cannabutter market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million/billion by 2025, at a CAGR of XX% during 2018 to 2025. Scope of global Cannabutter market includes by Distribution Channel (Online, Retail), by Application (Food Industry, Bakery & Confectionery), and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- U.K., France, Germany; Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia).

Cannabutter is generally infused cannabis with butter. Post infusing they are generally heated for some to get edible.

Growing usage in food industry for healthier food products, rising awareness among consumers for healthy food products, and growing popularity among youngster for cannabis infused food products are some of main driving factors for market growth. However, certain limitations regarding usage of these products are seen as restrain for market growth.

The key players profiled in the market include:

Sweet Grass

Butter Brand

Laurine and Mary Jane

Magical Butter

…

Likely, the report also focuses on global major manufacturers of market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

The regional analysis of Global Cannabutter Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rapidly increasing demand of Cannabutters in the countries such as Germany, the UK and France. North America is also registered to grow in the global Cannabutter market due to growing consumer preference toward nutritious & healthy food products over the coming years. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to growing awareness regarding with health issues in developing countries such as India, China and Japan.

Based on distribution channel, the market is split into:

Online

Retail

Based on application, the market is divided into:

Food Industry

Bakery & Confectionery

Others (cosmetics, personal care)

