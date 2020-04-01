New research report on Butterfly Damper‎ Market 2020 Global Industry includes detailed analysis market trends, innovations, growth, and forecast 2026. The report presents market main objective of sharing this market research report is to provide an in-depth analysis of the market share, historical data, profitability, opportunities, sales, and revenue distribution. The research study offers current market size, manufacturers’ analysis and segmentation of Butterfly Damper‎ across the globe.

The global butterfly damper market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million/billion by 2025, at a CAGR of XX% during 2018 to 2025. Scope of global butterfly damper market includes by Type (Electric, Pneumatic, Hydraulic), by Application (Oil & Gas, Electric Power, Chemical), and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- U.K., France, Germany; Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia).

Butterfly damper are single blade that used to prevent low or minimum leakage in various applications. They are capable of operating in high and low temperature.

Increasing demand from oil and gas industry, rising number of industrial infrastructure and surge in usage in power industries, rising adoption of automation in process industries are some of main driving factors for market growth. However, high possibilities of choke and limited throttling in case of low-pressure remains restrain for market growth.

Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

Based on type, the market is split into:

Electric

Pneumatic

*Hydraulic

Based on application, the market is divided into:

Oil & Gas

Electric Power

Chemical

Others (Wastewater, Pharma)

