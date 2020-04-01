Abietic Acid Industry 2020 Market report offers in-depth knowledge and analysis results and knowledge concerning Abietic Acid market share, growth factors, size, key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends valid by a mixture of specialists with correct data of the precise trade and Abietic Acid market further as region-wise analysis experience. The Abietic Acid report contains historical, current, and projected revenues for every sector, segment, Abietic Acid end-use phase, and region.

Global Beta-Glucan Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Beta-Glucan Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The Beta-glucan is a polysaccharide found in natural sources such as oats, barley, mushrooms and yeast. The physicochemical properties of beta-glucan vary, depending on characteristics of their primary structure, including linkage type, degree of branching and molecular weight. Escalating health awareness among the consumers, increasing healthcare expenditure and surging application of Beta-Glucan in various verticals are the key drivers of the market. In addition, reducing prices of major raw material sources and growing technological advancements in beta-glucan extraction techniques are also boosting the demand of beta glucan in the market. Beta-glucan offers various functions such as increasing immune health and functional ingredients in dietary foods, it can improve blood sugar levels and it helps to control cholesterol. These factors also result in increasing market growth rate of beta-glucan across the world. However, inconsistency in regulatory norms governing beta-glucan and excess consumption of beta-glucan causes various health problems are the factors which limiting the market growth of beta glucan over the coming years.

The major market player included in this report is:

Cargill Inc.

Tate & Lyle PLC

Kerry Group PLC

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Garuda International Inc.

Ohly

Frutarom

…

Likely, the report also focuses on global major manufacturers of market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

The regional analysis of Global Beta-Glucan Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rapidly increasing demand of Beta-Glucans in the countries such as Germany, the UK and France. North America is also registered to grow in the global Beta-Glucan market due to growing consumer preference toward nutritious & healthy food products over the coming years. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to growing awareness regarding with health issues in developing countries such as India, China and Japan.

By Source:

Cereal

Seaweed

Yeast

Mushroom

By Category:

Soluble Beta-Glucan

Insoluble Beta-Glucan

By Application:

Food & beverages

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Beta-Glucan Market, by Source, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Beta-Glucan Market, by Category, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Beta-Glucan Market, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.4. Beta-Glucan Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Beta-Glucan Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Beta-Glucan Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Beta-Glucan Market Industry Analysis

