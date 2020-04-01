Global Battery Charge Management IC Market Viewpoint

In this Battery Charge Management IC market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The following manufacturers are covered:

TI

NXP

Analog Devices

IDT

Toshiba

Vishay

STMicroelectronics

Diodes Incorporated

Microchip Technology

Maxim Integrated

Rohm

Torex

Fairchild

Semtech

New Japan Radio

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Linear Battery Chargers

Switching Battery Chargers

Module Battery Chargers

Pulse Battery Chargers

SMBus/I2C/SPI Controlled Battery Chargers

Buck/Boost Battery Chargers

Segment by Application

Charging IC for each application, including

Li-Ion/Li-Polymer Battery

Lead Acid Battery

NiCd Battery

Others

The market study depicts an extensive analysis of all the players running in the Battery Charge Management IC market report based on distribution channels, local network, innovative launches, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Further, the market strategies, and mergers & acquisitions associated with the players are enclosed in the Battery Charge Management IC market report.

