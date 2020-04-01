The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Automotive Brake System & Components Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Automotive Brake System & Components market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Automotive Brake System & Components market.

It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Automotive Brake System & Components market. All findings and data on the global Automotive Brake System & Components market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Automotive Brake System & Components market available in different regions and countries.

The authors of the report have segmented the global Automotive Brake System & Components market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Automotive Brake System & Components market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Automotive Brake System & Components market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

Growing demand for luxury and high performance cars expected to boost revenue growth of the passenger car segment

The automotive brake system & components market is contributing to the growth in sales of luxury and high-end cars, both in the OEM & aftermarket channels. High speed and raw power define high performance of these cars, which is why these cars require a robust safety system. The most crucial element of their safety system is the braking system. With growing sales of SUVs, luxury and sports models, customers not only look for performance but want their vehicles to be equipped with advanced technologies so as to ensure the safety of occupants while driving. This increasing demand for safety systems in luxury cars is driving the growth of the passenger car segment in the global automotive brake system & components market.

Governments across geographies have made numerous efforts to divert the attention of vehicle owners towards vehicle safety, either through imposing regulations or through publicity and promotion. Such activities across the globe are expected to turn customer focus towards equipping vehicles with robust safety systems and updating them during the operational life of the vehicle. This in turn will not only boost the sales of brake systems and related components but also drive the passenger car segment growth.

The significant use of passenger cars is also boosting the global automotive brake system & components market. With consumers’ interest in passenger cars equipped with novel safety technologies, government schemes and regulations boosting deployment of advanced technologies in commercial vehicles and the integration of electronics is expected to significantly drive market growth over the forecast period.

Market value share of the passenger car segment is expected to grow further during the forecast period in North America

The passenger car segment in the North America automotive brake system & components market was valued at US$ 5,566 Mn in 2016 and is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period to be valued in excess of US$ 9000 Mn by 2027. This gain can be attributed to changing preferences of customers in this region. The passenger car segment in the Latin America automotive brake system & components market is expected to hold close to 60% value share by 2027. In the APEJ automotive brake system & components market, the passenger car segment is estimated to account for a market value share of more than 80% in 2017. The passenger car segment is expected to gain 280 BPS by 2027 as compared to 2017, making it a highly attractive segment by vehicle type in the APEJ automotive brake system & components market.

Automotive Brake System & Components Market Size and Forecast

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Automotive Brake System & Components Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Automotive Brake System & Components Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

