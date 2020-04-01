The global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.

Each market player encompassed in the Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Borbet

Ronal Wheels

Enkei Wheels

Superior Industries

Alcoa

Iochpe-Maxion

Uniwheel Group

Accuride

YHI International Limited

Topy Group

CITIC Dicastal

Lizhong Group

Wanfeng Auto

Kunshan Liufeng

Zhejiang Jinfei

Yueling Wheels

Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels

Anchi Aluminum Wheel

Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Casting

Forging

Other

Segment by Application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

What insights readers can gather from the Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel market report?

A critical study of the Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.

Learn the behavior pattern of every Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

