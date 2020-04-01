The global Automotive Airbag market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the Automotive Airbag market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.

The research study encompasses fundamental points of the global Automotive Airbag market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, extensively. The DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses provides a deep explanation of the factors affecting the growth of Automotive Airbag market. The Automotive Airbag market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers. In addition, the macro- and microeconomic aspects are also included in the research.

Among all the vehicle types, the Passenger Cars segment is estimated to account for about 79% value share in the global automotive airbag market by 2027 end followed by the CV/LCV segment with about 16% value share. The Passenger Cars segment is anticipated to show a higher incremental value during the forecast period. Among all the vehicle type segments, the Passenger Cars segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period. This segment is anticipated to gain significant BPS during the 10 year period from 2017 to 2027. Nowadays, self-driving vehicles is the latest trend in the market. A steady rise in the demand for autonomous vehicles is leading to growth in demand for external airbags to protect pedestrians. With the continuous increase in fatality rates, there has been some serious research on driverless vehicles, owing to which there is a rise in demand for airbags. Advancements in automotive technology, increasing awareness among consumers, and rise in disposable income leads to rising demand for safety equipment such as airbags in vehicles. As a result, automobile manufacturers have started installing airbags in all types of vehicles. While initially only premium and luxury class vehicles came pre-installed with airbags, this growing consumer awareness pertaining to vehicle safety has resulted in all types of vehicles – premium, mid-range and low range – coming factory fitted with airbags.

The Automotive Airbag market research covers an exhaustive analysis of the following data:

Historical and future growth of the global Automotive Airbag market.

Segmentation of the Automotive Airbag market to highlight the growth prospects and trends impacting these segments.

Changing consumption behavior of customers across various regions.

Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.

Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Automotive Airbag market players.

The Automotive Airbag market research addresses critical questions, such as

Why is region surpassing region in terms of value by the end of 2029? How are the consumers using Automotive Airbag for various purposes? Which players are entering into collaborations in the market of the Automotive Airbag ? At what rate has the global Automotive Airbag market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018? In terms of value, which segment holds the largest share?

All the recent trends, such as changing consumers' demand, ecological conservation, and regulatory standards across different regions are covered in the report.