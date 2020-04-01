Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Automated Teller Machine (ATM) industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Automated Teller Machine (ATM) market covering all important parameters.

The key points of the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Market report:

The report provides a basic overview of the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Automated Teller Machine (ATM) industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of Automated Teller Machine (ATM) industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Automated Teller Machine (ATM) are included:

Some of the key competitors covered in the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) market report are NCR Corporation; Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated; Hitachi-Omron Terminal Solutions, Corp.; GRG Banking; Fujitsu Frontech Ltd.; Triton Systems of Delaware LLC; Nautilus Hyosung Corp.; HESS Cash Systems GmBH & Co. KG; Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd.; and Intertech Bilgi ??lem ve Pazarlama Ticaret A.?.

The display panel suppliers included in the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) market report include AU Optronics Corp.; KYOCERA Corporation; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Sharp Electronics Corporation; and Tianma Micro-electronics Co., Ltd.

Key Segments

By Screen Size

15″ and Below

Above 15”

By Type

Off-site ATM

On-site ATM

Others

Key Regions

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Poland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

MEA GCC Countries Turkey South Africa North Africa Rest of MEA



Key Companies

NCR Corporation

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

Hitachi-Omron Terminal Solutions, Corp.

GRG Banking

Fujitsu Frontech Ltd.

Triton Systems of Delaware LLC

Nautilus Hyosung Corp.

HESS Cash Systems GmBH & Co. KG

Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd.

Intertech Bilgi ??lem ve Pazarlama Ticaret A.?.

