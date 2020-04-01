Autism Disorder Treatment Market Research Report 2020: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Sales, Revenue, Risk and Opportunity Assessment with Regional Analysis and Segmentation By Type (Bare Metal, Drug Eluting, BVS), By Offering (Hardware, Software) By End User (Hospital, ASC, Cardiology Center) opportunities and forecast 2020-2026

Autism disorders are range of neurobehavioral disorders which affect the ability of patients to connect with others. The infections may also manifest in form of lack of social skills, difficulty in accepting nonverbal message, speech, and other symptoms. The development of autism is not understood well, but symptoms can be observe most strongly around age of two to three years.

Some of the major players in the global autism disorders treatment market are –

Allergan, Q BioMed Inc., Fusion Autism Center, Hopebridge, LLC., Pfizer Inc,. and various others.

Rising awareness about disorders is expected to be major driver for global autism disorder treatment market during the forecast period, as overall awareness about prevalence of disorders and their treatment is deficient, especially in developing economies. Rising efforts into research are expected to remain key driver for global autism disorder treatment market during the forecast period. Growing efforts by the parents to seek individually oriented treatments for the diseased children are likely to be major driver for global autism disorder treatment market.

Key Players

Allergan Center for Autism and Related Disorders. Q BioMed Inc Hopebridge, LLC. Behavior Innovations Fusion Autism Center Applied Behavior Consultants Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. Pfizer Inc. Eli Lilly and Company AstraZeneca Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Autistic Disorder

Pervasive Developmental Disorder

Asperger Syndrome

Others

By Treatment

Drug Therapies

Communication & Behavioral Therapies

By Geography

North America US Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of LAMEA



Fusion Autism Center or (FAC), mental health service provider, in the U.S., announced that it has successfully extended its center-based services of the Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) therapy for kids on autism spectrum In Feb 2019. The new centre is built in August so that it would deliver much-needed services to communities with the special needs residing in that area. Apart from this, FAC has its centers in Woodstock, Roswell, Cumming, Duluth, and Peachtree.

Regional Overview

The North America segment holds dominant share in global autism disorder treatment market owing to growing prevalence of the disease in the region and high awareness among the parents about disease. The growing availability of advanced disorder medication and the treatment in Canada and the U.S. is expected to be major driver for autism disorder treatment market in North America over the projection period.

Q BioMed Inc., prominent developer of the biomedical assets, in June 2018, declared that it has applied for the Orphan Drug status with the U.S. and European regulators for QBM-001, company’s pediatric autism drug.

