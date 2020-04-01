Audio Communication Monitoring Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Audio Communication Monitoring industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Audio Communication Monitoring manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Audio Communication Monitoring market covering all important parameters.

On the basis of application, enterprise employee monitoring segment is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 15.9% in the forecast period, and hold a market share of 37.9% in 2028. Audio communication monitoring market in Latin America is expected to witness the highest growth in the global market owing to the increasing number of operating BPOs in the region, and increasing risk and compliance management across verticals in the region.

Some popular vendors contributing towards audio communication monitoring are Cisco Systems, Inc., International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, NICE Systems Ltd., Nexidia Inc., Nuance Communication, Inc., Tata Communications Ltd., Intelligent Voice, Nectar Services Corporation, Fonetic, and Ameyo.

In 2015, Intelligent Voice partnered with Castel to deliver speech analytic capabilities to contact centers by using Intelligent Voice’s GPU-powered software that takes over 240000 monitored calls each day on premise.

In 2018, Nectar Services partnered with Plantronics to build an Ear-to-Ear (e2e) solution that allows enterprises and carriers to track call quality across core networks, the internet/intranet and to agents answering phones.

