Astaxanthin is a naturally occurring dark red carotenoid found in nature primarily in aquatic animals such as salmon, trout, krill, shrimp, crayfish, and crustaceans. Astaxanthin is more than just a red pigment, it is one of the most powerful lipophilic antioxidants yet discovered. It has the unique capacity to quench free radicals and reactive species of oxygen and to inhibit lipid peroxidation. Studies have shown natural astaxanthin to be over 500 times stronger than vitamin E and much more potent than other carotenoids such as lutein, lycopene and ?-carotene. Moreover, Astaxanthin a xanthophyll carotenoid, is a nutrient with a unique molecule structure, it does not convert to vitamin a (retinol) and has no pro-oxidant activity..

For Sample Copy of this Report at https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/622997

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Astaxanthin in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Currently, the major commercially available sources of astaxanthin include synthetic astaxanthin from petrochemicals and astaxanthin derived from natural sources. Haematococcus pluvialis is the organism that naturally produces the highest concentrations of astaxanthin.

Astaxanthin Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 116 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on report https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/622997

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

DSM

BASF

Cyanotech

Fuji

BGG

Yunnan Alphy Biotech

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Natural Astaxanthin

Synthetic Astaxanthin

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics

Food & beverages

Feed

Others

Order Copy Astaxanthin Market of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/622997

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Astaxanthin market.

Chapter 1: Describe Astaxanthin Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Astaxanthin Tablet, with sales, revenue, and price of Astaxanthin Tablet, in 2015 and 2022.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2022.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Astaxanthin Tablet, for each region, from 2011 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2022.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Astaxanthin market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2012 to 2022.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Astaxanthin sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

About Us

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.

Contact Us:

Ruwin Mendez

Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations

Orian Research Consultants

US: +1 (415) 830-3727 | UK: +44 020 8144-71-27

Email: [email protected]