Aramid Fiber Market 2020 Global Industry Research report detailed analysis of the market size, share, growth, trends, production, and forecast 2025. This report also contains recent developments in technology, detailed profiles of leading, Key player, market present and past demand, supply, and explanation of different growth factors for development of the business.

The major players profiled in this report include:

DuPont

Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials

Teijin Limited

Hyosung Corporation

Kolon Industries

Toray Chemical Korea

…

Aramid fibers are a class of heat-resistant and strong synthetic fibers. They are used in aerospace and military applications, for ballistic-rated body armor fabric and ballistic composites, in bicycle tires, marine cordage, marine hull reinforcement, and as an asbestos substitute.

The global aramid fibre market is increasing rapidly due to its increasing usage across various industries such as automobile and apparels. Some of the major factor identified are increasing demand for aramid fibres for optical fibre reinforcement and security & protection application. Also, macroeconomic factors such as growing GDP, rising income level are fuelling the growth of the global aramid fibre market. However high cost of material and competition from substitute product can pose a major challenge towards the growth of the global aramid fibre market to some extent.

Asia Pacific dominated the global aramid fibre market followed by North America and Europe. On the other hand BRIC countries are expected to grow at higher CAGR when compared to other countries in their respective regions.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. According to the new market research report Aramid Fiber‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎ market report offers a comprehensive valuation of the marketplace. It does so via in-depth comprehensions, grateful market growth by pursuing past developments, and studying the present situation and future Predictions based on progressive and likely areas

Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Aramid Fiber market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Aramid Fiber market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Aramid Fiber companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Aramid Fiber submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Segment by Type

Para-Aramid

Meta-Aramid

Others

Segment by Application

Security and Protection

Optical Fibres

Tire Reinforcement

Electrical Insulation

Rubber Reinforcement

Ropes & Cables

Composites

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Aramid Fibre

1.1 Definition of Aramid Fibre

1.2 Aramid Fibre Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Aramid Fibre Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Para-Aramid

1.2.3 Meta-Aramid

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Aramid Fibre Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Aramid Fibre Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Security and Protection

1.3.3 Optical Fibres

1.3.4 Tire Reinforcement

1.3.5 Electrical Insulation

1.3.6 Rubber Reinforcement

1.3.7 Ropes & Cables

1.3.8 Composites

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Global Aramid Fibre Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Aramid Fibre Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Aramid Fibre Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Aramid Fibre Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Aramid Fibre Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Aramid Fibre Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Aramid Fibre Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Aramid Fibre Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Aramid Fibre Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Continued…

