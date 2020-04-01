Animal Feed Additives Market: Technological Improvements Steering Growth During 2019-2026
In 2018, the market size of Animal Feed Additives Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Animal Feed Additives .
This report studies the global market size of Animal Feed Additives , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Animal Feed Additives Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Animal Feed Additives history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.
In global Animal Feed Additives market, the following companies are covered:
market segmentation, by region, and provides market overview for 2016–2026. The study reveals the regional trends adding value to the growth of the animal feed additives market, and analyses the extent to which the drivers are affecting the animal feed additive market regionally around the globe. Considerable regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).
The elaborated sections, by animal/livestock type and product type, evaluate the existing scenario and growth predictions in the animal feed additives market for 2016–2026. We have considered 2015 as the base year and provided data for the forecast period, i.e., 2016–2016.
To establish animal feed additives market size, we have also considered the revenue generated by product manufacturers, suppliers and distributors. The forecast given here evaluates the total revenue generated across the animal feed additives market. In order to provide a precise forecast of the market, we started by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis on how the animal feed additives market is estimated to be valued in the future. Given the features of the animal additives market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analysis based on demand side, supply side and the economic envelope.
It is of vital importance to note that, in an ever-fluctuating economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of compound annual growth rate, but also study based on key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth rates, to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the animal feed additives market. Also, the analyses is done in terms of the Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand the individual segment’s relative contributions to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying various key trends in the animal feed additives market.
Another key characteristic of the animal feed additive report is to present the segment data in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. Absolute dollar opportunity is an important factor for assessing the scope of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify possible resources from a delivery perspective of the animal feed additives market.
‘Attractiveness Index’ is an essential add-on to the report which would help to develop understanding towards the key growth segments and adoption of various types of animal feed additives. The resulting index should help providers to identify the real market opportunities.
In the final section of the report on the animal feed additives market, the ‘Competitive Landscape’ is included to provide report audiences with a competition dashboard view based on categories of providers in the animal feed additives portfolio and key market differentiators such as application structure, revenue and number of employees, business strategy overview and product offerings. Key categories of providers covered in the report are animal feed additives manufacturers, suppliers and distributors. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative analyses of key players specific to a market segment in the animal feed additives market. Report audiences can gain segment-specific service provider insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on the in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the animal feed additives marketplace.
Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments and SWOT analyses, along with the company description, year on year growth graph for the company revenue and other important statistics related to the animal feed additives market. Key market competitors covered in the report include BASF SE, Evonik Industries Ag, Cargill, Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V, Nutreco N.V., Zoetis Inc., Novozymes A/S and Phibro.
Key Segments Covered
- By Animal/Livestock
- Swine
- Cattle
- Poultry
- Aquaculture
- By Product Type
- Vitamins
- Water-Soluble Vitamins
- Vitamin A
- Vitamin D
- Other Vitamins
- Amino Acids
- Tryptophan
- Lysine
- Methionine
- Threonine
- Other
- Feed Enzymes
- Phytase
- Non-Starch Polysaccharides
- Other Enzymes
- Antibiotics
- Acidifiers
- Antioxidants
- Natural
- Synthetic
- Ethoxyqiun
- BHA & BTA
- Binders
- Minerals
- Others
Key Regions/Countries Covered
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe
- U.K.
- France
- Germany
- Spain
- Italy
- Nordics
- BENELUX
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Romania
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)
- Greater China
- India
- ASEAN
- Australia and New Zealand
- Rest of APEJ
- Japan
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- Southern Africa
- Northern Africa
- Rest of MEA
Key Companies
- BASF SE
- Evonik Industries Ag
- Cargill, Inc.
- Koninklijke DSM N.V
- Nutreco N.V.
- Zoetis Inc.
- Novozymes A/S
- Phibro
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Animal Feed Additives product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Animal Feed Additives , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Animal Feed Additives in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Animal Feed Additives competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Animal Feed Additives breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 12, Animal Feed Additives market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Animal Feed Additives sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.