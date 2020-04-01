Allergy Immunotherapy Market Research Report 2020: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Sales, Revenue, Risk and Opportunity Assessment with Regional Analysis and Segmentation By immunotherapy Type (SCIT, SLIT), By Type of Allergy (Asthma, Food Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Others) opportunities and forecast 2020-2026.

The market is a consolidated market due to the presence of limited major market players. Some of the major market players include-

Hollister Allergy, Aimmune Therapeutics, Merck KGaA (Allergopharma), Leti Pharma, Stallergenes Greer, ALK-Abello A/S, HAL Allergy Group, Allergy Therapeutics, Biomay AG, and Circassia.

Allergy immunotherapy, hypo-sensitization or desensitization, is a preventive therapeutic treatment for the allergic reactions to various allergens including various drugs, foods, bee venom, house dust mites, and grass pollens. It alters immune system’s reaction by gradually increasing doses of the allergen. Before treatment begins, allergist and patient analyse triggering factors for the allergy symptoms that may involve blood and skin tests to confirm the allergens. The immunotherapy helps in reducing the inflammation, increasing immunological tolerance, offering long-term impact, changing the course of disease and improving quality of the patient’s life.

The rising cases of the allergies are expected to escalate the demand of allergy immunotherapy, leading to high growth of market during the forecast period. As per International Study of Asthma and Allergies in Childhood (ISAAC), around 22.1% of the young children between 13 to 14 years are generally affected by the hay fever. According to the data published by American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI), the allergies are sixth leading cause of the chronic illness in the U.S., with annual cost in around USD 18 billion, and over 50 million of the Americans suffer from the allergies each year. There is increase in number of people suffering from various food allergies among both adults and children, globally. Hence, growing burden of these diseases is estimated to aid the demand for new immunotherapies.

Key Players

Market Segmentation

By Immunotherapy Type

SCIT

SLIT

By Allergy Type

Allergic Rhinitis

Food Allergy

Asthma

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of LAMEA



Subcutaneous immunotherapy (SCIT), is most commonly used as well as most effective form of the allergy immunotherapy and is the only treatment accessible that actually changes immune system, making it promising to prevent development of asthma and new allergies. The growing approval of immunotherapy is major factor driving growth of the market.

For instance, in 2018, one of major market players, Stallergenes Greer got approval from theU.S. FDA for the extension of indication for Oralair, allergy immunotherapy sublingual tablet, in order to treat patients of ages 5 to 9 with allergies such as grass pollen-induced rhinitis. Moreover, governments are taking various initiatives to increase awareness about the allergies among population, for instance in January 2018, Ministry and Japanese Society of Allergology opened dedicated website for allergies. Therefore, owing to rising burden of these allergies and awareness among population market is anticipated to witness high growth.

Regional Overview

The U.S. is anticipated to be largest market around the world. High prevalence of such allergies and strict regulatory guidelines which mandate the allergic testing in all cases of emergency and intensive care are some of factors contributing to growth of the U.S. allergy immunotherapy market. It is projected that one among every six people in America (about 50 million) suffers from some or the other form of allergy, and about 25 million people suffer from respiratory allergies. Between the Americans suffering from the respiratory allergies, almost 10 million suffer from the allergic asthma.

In the U.S., ragweed allergy is primary reason for the hay fever (pollen allergies), and the ragweed pollen production is anticipated to increase by around 65% to 100% by 2085. This is gradually contributing to growth of market studied. Moreover, availability of improved healthcare infrastructure is likely driving the growth of the market.

Table of Content:

1 Report Prologue

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Scope of Study

2.3 Research Objective

2.4 Assumptions & Limitations

2.4.1 Assumptions

2.4.2 Limitations

2.5 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Launch of new sublingual immunotherapies in emerging economies will drive the growth of the market

4.2.2 Major players are introducing several allergen immunotherapy tablets (AITs) in potential markets

4.2.3 Increase in risk factors causing allergies

4.2.4 Rising screening for allergy and reimbursement scenario

4.3 Restraint

4.3.1 Restricted healthcare spending in underserved market of Europe will restrain the growth

4.4 Opportunity

4.4.1 Allergy immune therapies will Be Launched in the U.S.

4.5 Challenge

4.5.1 High Cost of Allergy Immunotherapy

4.6 Micro Economic Indicators

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.1.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.1.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.1.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.1.5 Intensity of Rivalry

5.2 Supply Chain Analysis

5.2.1 R&D

5.2.2 Parts Manufacturing

5.2.3 Distribution

5.2.4 Marketing & Sales

5.2.5 Post-Sales Monitoring

5.3 Pricing Analysis

5.4 Investment Opportunity Analysis

5.5 Merger and Acquisition Landscape

Continued…..

