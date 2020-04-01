Complete study of the global Agrochemical Active Ingredients market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Agrochemical Active Ingredients industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Agrochemical Active Ingredients production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Agrochemical Active Ingredients market include _, Lonza, Croda, FMC, United Phosphorus, Nufarm, ADAMA Agricultural Solutions, Nutrien, Israel Chemicals, K+S, Sipcam

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Agrochemical Active Ingredients industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Agrochemical Active Ingredients manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Agrochemical Active Ingredients industry.

Global Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Segment By Type:

Acephate Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt) Bendiocarb Bifenthrin Azoxystrobin Boscalid Fludioxonil 1-Methylcyclopropene Benzyl Adenine Calcium Chloride

Global Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Segment By Application:

,Insecticides,Fungicides,Herbicides,Plant Growth Regulators,Rodenticides,Others

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Agrochemical Active Ingredients industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Agrochemical Active Ingredients market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Agrochemical Active Ingredients industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Agrochemical Active Ingredients market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Agrochemical Active Ingredients market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Agrochemical Active Ingredients market?

TOC

Table of Contents1 Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Overview

1.1 Agrochemical Active Ingredients Product Overview

1.2 Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Acephate

1.2.2 Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt)

1.2.3 Bendiocarb

1.2.4 Bifenthrin

1.2.5 Azoxystrobin

1.2.6 Boscalid

1.2.7 Fludioxonil

1.2.8 1-Methylcyclopropene

1.2.9 Benzyl Adenine

1.2.10 Calcium Chloride

1.3 Global Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Agrochemical Active Ingredients Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Agrochemical Active Ingredients Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Agrochemical Active Ingredients Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Agrochemical Active Ingredients Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Agrochemical Active Ingredients Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Agrochemical Active Ingredients Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Agrochemical Active Ingredients Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Agrochemical Active Ingredients Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Agrochemical Active Ingredients Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Agrochemical Active Ingredients Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Agrochemical Active Ingredients Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Agrochemical Active Ingredients Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)2 Global Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Agrochemical Active Ingredients Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Agrochemical Active Ingredients Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Agrochemical Active Ingredients Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Agrochemical Active Ingredients Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Agrochemical Active Ingredients Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Agrochemical Active Ingredients as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Agrochemical Active Ingredients Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion3 Global Agrochemical Active Ingredients Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Agrochemical Active Ingredients Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Agrochemical Active Ingredients Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Agrochemical Active Ingredients Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Agrochemical Active Ingredients Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Agrochemical Active Ingredients Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Agrochemical Active Ingredients Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Agrochemical Active Ingredients Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Agrochemical Active Ingredients Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Agrochemical Active Ingredients Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Agrochemical Active Ingredients Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Agrochemical Active Ingredients Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Agrochemical Active Ingredients Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Agrochemical Active Ingredients Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Agrochemical Active Ingredients Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Agrochemical Active Ingredients Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Agrochemical Active Ingredients Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)4 Global Agrochemical Active Ingredients by Application

4.1 Agrochemical Active Ingredients Segment by Application

4.1.1 Insecticides

4.1.2 Fungicides

4.1.3 Herbicides

4.1.4 Plant Growth Regulators

4.1.5 Rodenticides

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Agrochemical Active Ingredients Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Agrochemical Active Ingredients Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Agrochemical Active Ingredients Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Agrochemical Active Ingredients by Application

4.5.2 Europe Agrochemical Active Ingredients by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Agrochemical Active Ingredients by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Agrochemical Active Ingredients by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Agrochemical Active Ingredients by Application5 North America Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Agrochemical Active Ingredients Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Agrochemical Active Ingredients Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Agrochemical Active Ingredients Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Agrochemical Active Ingredients Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)6 Europe Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Agrochemical Active Ingredients Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Agrochemical Active Ingredients Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Agrochemical Active Ingredients Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Agrochemical Active Ingredients Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)7 Asia-Pacific Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Agrochemical Active Ingredients Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Agrochemical Active Ingredients Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Agrochemical Active Ingredients Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Agrochemical Active Ingredients Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)8 Latin America Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Agrochemical Active Ingredients Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Agrochemical Active Ingredients Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Agrochemical Active Ingredients Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Agrochemical Active Ingredients Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)9 Middle East and Africa Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Agrochemical Active Ingredients Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Agrochemical Active Ingredients Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Agrochemical Active Ingredients Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Agrochemical Active Ingredients Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Agrochemical Active Ingredients Business

10.1 Lonza

10.1.1 Lonza Corporation Information

10.1.2 Lonza Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Lonza Agrochemical Active Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Lonza Agrochemical Active Ingredients Products Offered

10.1.5 Lonza Recent Development

10.2 Croda

10.2.1 Croda Corporation Information

10.2.2 Croda Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Croda Agrochemical Active Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Croda Recent Development

10.3 FMC

10.3.1 FMC Corporation Information

10.3.2 FMC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 FMC Agrochemical Active Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 FMC Agrochemical Active Ingredients Products Offered

10.3.5 FMC Recent Development

10.4 United Phosphorus

10.4.1 United Phosphorus Corporation Information

10.4.2 United Phosphorus Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 United Phosphorus Agrochemical Active Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 United Phosphorus Agrochemical Active Ingredients Products Offered

10.4.5 United Phosphorus Recent Development

10.5 Nufarm

10.5.1 Nufarm Corporation Information

10.5.2 Nufarm Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Nufarm Agrochemical Active Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Nufarm Agrochemical Active Ingredients Products Offered

10.5.5 Nufarm Recent Development

10.6 ADAMA Agricultural Solutions

10.6.1 ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Corporation Information

10.6.2 ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Agrochemical Active Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Agrochemical Active Ingredients Products Offered

10.6.5 ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Recent Development

10.7 Nutrien

10.7.1 Nutrien Corporation Information

10.7.2 Nutrien Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Nutrien Agrochemical Active Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Nutrien Agrochemical Active Ingredients Products Offered

10.7.5 Nutrien Recent Development

10.8 Israel Chemicals

10.8.1 Israel Chemicals Corporation Information

10.8.2 Israel Chemicals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Israel Chemicals Agrochemical Active Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Israel Chemicals Agrochemical Active Ingredients Products Offered

10.8.5 Israel Chemicals Recent Development

10.9 K+S

10.9.1 K+S Corporation Information

10.9.2 K+S Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 K+S Agrochemical Active Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 K+S Agrochemical Active Ingredients Products Offered

10.9.5 K+S Recent Development

10.10 Sipcam

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Agrochemical Active Ingredients Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Sipcam Agrochemical Active Ingredients Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Sipcam Recent Development11 Agrochemical Active Ingredients Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Agrochemical Active Ingredients Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Agrochemical Active Ingredients Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers13 Research Findings and Conclusion14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

