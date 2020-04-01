Wood panels have conventionally been utilized in buildings; however, deforestation has resulted in shortage of wood over th2019-2029e years, and most industries are on the lookout for renewable resources. Agricultural residue is a sustainable alternative to wood, and is increasingly being adopted to make panel boards.

Agrifiber-based panel boards are witnessing substantial demand from the building & construction industry. As a result, the global agrifiber products market is projected to reach US$ 2.6 Bn by 2029, expanding at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period .

Request to Sample report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/13030

Key Takeaways of Agrifiber Products Market Study

Rapid modernization and growing population are prominent drivers for the Asia Pacific construction industry. Although the agriculture sector remains one of the key contributors to regional GDP, national economic policies in Asia Pacific are projected to be focused on economic diversification. Expanding construction industry will bolster the demand for agrifiber products in the Asia Pacific region.

Unexpected rise in the prices of steel, high cost of timber, declining wood resources, etc., allow agrifiber construction systems to compete with classic systems made from concrete, wood, and steel.

The wheat & rice straw segment is expected to dominate the market by raw material type, and is estimated to hold more than 1/3 market share.

By product type, wall panels & boards are witnessing increasing demand, owing to their light weight and the trending concept of green building.

“The agrifiber products market is progressing at an impressive rate due to the growing trend of recycling agricultural waste and residue. Increasing use of agrifiber in the residential sector is projected to further boost market growth in the foreseeable future,” says a PMR analyst.

Long-term Market Outlook

A noteworthy increase in the sales of agrifiber products is expected in markets such as BRICS Nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa), over the forecast period. In Asia Pacific, China and India are anticipated to be prominent markets of agrifiber products. On the other hand, the European region has been witnessing a slow growth rate over the last few years, owing to the financial and economic crisis in the region.

Request For [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/13030

Company Profile,

ASSA ABLOY

Wanhua Ecoboard Co. Ltd

Masonite Corporation

Novofibre Panel Board (Yangling) Co., Ltd.

Zelfo Technology GmbH

Lexington Manufacturing Inc.

Chappell Door Company

Fifty Door Partners, LLC

NAVY ISLAND, INC.

STRAWTEC Building Solutions Ltd.

Agriboard International LLC

KIREI USA, LLC

DAPROMA AB

Lambton doors

TorZo Surfaces

Compakboard Heerenveen bv

Sind Particle Board Mills Ltd.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/13030