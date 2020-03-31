Worldwide Optical Imaging Market 2020: Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth Applications, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players and Forecast Report to 2025
Global Optical Imaging Market 2019 Industry Research Report provides important statistics, analytical and comparative data to give a complete understanding of the market Share, Size, Growth, Rising Trends and Cost Structure analysis.
The Global Optical Imaging Market is estimated to register a CAGR of 12.5% from 2017 to 2023. Optical imaging makes use of light as an imaging technique in medical applications.
These include optical and spectral imaging devices, illumination systems.
These devices have a wide variety of applications in ophthalmology, oncology, cardiology, dermatology, and neurology.
Top Key Companies Analyzed in Global Optical Imaging Market are –
- St. Jude Medical, Inc.
- Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
- Bioptigen, Inc.
- Topcon Corporation
- Canon Inc.
- Heidelberg Engineering, Inc.
- Headwall Photonics, Inc.
- Optovue, Inc.
- Perkinelmer, Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Agfa-Gevaert N.V.
Increasing number of research and development activities in life science sector, booming geriatric population, and introduction of technologically advanced products are expected to boost market growth.
Growing demand and rapid adoption of Optical Imaging in the field of drug discovery processes, preclinical research, medical diagnostics & therapeutics, pharmaceutical and biotechnological industries are also accelerating market growth.
The wide and successful clinical applications in ophthalmology especially for glaucoma and retinal imaging have posed a positive impact on the market growth. In addition, the rising need for safer imaging modalities, growing awareness, increasing R&D budgets and research laboratories also supports the market growth.
However high installation cost and complex regulatory requirements is expected to restrain the growth of the market to a certain extent.
Market is segmented by product, therapeutic area, technique, application, end user and region.
Key benefit insights in this report
- This report examines market size and growth rate by 2023
- This report provides current market and future growth expectations
- Market drivers, challenges, opportunities and threats in Global Market
- Impacts of disruptive technologies and examine the changing competitive dynamics
- Market factor analysis delivers treasured information regarding the possible purchasers and suppliers and understanding the stakeholders involved
- Examine forecast period using Porter’s five forces, supply chain and value chain analysis
- Data regarding companies and business decision by having complete insights on the market and creating in-depth analysis of market segments.
Target Audience:
- Optical Imaging Device Manufacturers and Distributors
- Healthcare Institutions
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
- Research Institutes
- Government Associations
- Market Research and Consulting Firms
- Venture Capitalists and Investors
Major Points from Table of Contents
- Executive Summary
- Demographic Overview
- Research Methodology
- Premium Insights
- Market Overview
- Market Factor Analysis
- Global Optical Imaging Market By End USer
- Global Optical Imaging Market By Region
- Market Trends And Competitive Analysis
- Major Company Profiles
Author List
Disclosure Section
Research Methodology
Data Source
