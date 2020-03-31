Global Optical Imaging Market 2019 Industry Research Report provides important statistics, analytical and comparative data to give a complete understanding of the market Share, Size, Growth, Rising Trends and Cost Structure analysis.

The Global Optical Imaging Market is estimated to register a CAGR of 12.5% from 2017 to 2023. Optical imaging makes use of light as an imaging technique in medical applications.

These include optical and spectral imaging devices, illumination systems.

These devices have a wide variety of applications in ophthalmology, oncology, cardiology, dermatology, and neurology.

Top Key Companies Analyzed in Global Optical Imaging Market are –

St. Jude Medical, Inc.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Bioptigen, Inc.

Topcon Corporation

Canon Inc.

Heidelberg Engineering, Inc.

Headwall Photonics, Inc.

Optovue, Inc.

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

Increasing number of research and development activities in life science sector, booming geriatric population, and introduction of technologically advanced products are expected to boost market growth.

Growing demand and rapid adoption of Optical Imaging in the field of drug discovery processes, preclinical research, medical diagnostics & therapeutics, pharmaceutical and biotechnological industries are also accelerating market growth.

The wide and successful clinical applications in ophthalmology especially for glaucoma and retinal imaging have posed a positive impact on the market growth. In addition, the rising need for safer imaging modalities, growing awareness, increasing R&D budgets and research laboratories also supports the market growth.

However high installation cost and complex regulatory requirements is expected to restrain the growth of the market to a certain extent.

Market is segmented by product, therapeutic area, technique, application, end user and region.

Target Audience:

Optical Imaging Device Manufacturers and Distributors

Healthcare Institutions

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Research Institutes

Government Associations

Market Research and Consulting Firms

Venture Capitalists and Investors

