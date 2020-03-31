Neuromodulation is a process that makes use of an implantable medical device to modulate and alter neural activities for therapeutic purposes. Equipment that are used for neuromodulation are called as neurostimulators or neurostimulation. Neurostimulators help in the treatment of neurologic disorders that aid in the delivery of electrical stimulation to intended parts of the patient’s brain, peripheral nervous system, and spinal cord.

neurostimulation devices market include growing geriatric population, introduction of technologically advanced products, escalating product demand as an add-on therapy, and increasing incidence of chronic diseases, such as migraine and epilepsy, and the presence of highly unmet medical needs in these disease segments. However, the discomfort caused by the invasive surgical procedure for implanting the device which is also expensive is the major challenge which may hinder the growth of the global market.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• Medtronic PLC

• Cyberonics

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• St. Jude Medical, Inc.

• BioControl Medical

• Nevro Corporation

• Synapse Biomedical Inc.

Report Covers Market Segment by Types:

• Spinal Cord Stimulators

• Deep Brain Stimulators

• Sacral Nerve Stimulators

• Vagus Nerve Stimulators

Global Neurostimulator Industry 2019 Market Research Report

Report Covers Market Segment by Applications:

• Pain Management

• Epilepsy

• Urinary and Fecal Incontinence

• Parkinson’s Disease

Website: www.orianresearch.com/